SoftSnow Becomes Zapier Silver Solution Partner, Expanding AI Automation Services

The partnership enhances SoftSnow's ability to deliver its signature AI Strategic Transformation methodology by incorporating Zapier's comprehensive automation platform, which connects over 8,000 applications and provides enterprise-grade security and governance features.

"This partnership perfectly aligns with our core belief that the best technology solutions are the ones that actually work for the people using them," said Reid Valfer, Founder & Co-CEO at SoftSnow. "Zapier's low-code automation platform enables us to help our clients break free from the bottleneck of inefficient processes and move toward agile operations that truly accelerate business outcomes."

Addressing the Automation Challenge

Many organizations struggle with what Zapier identifies as "the automation trap" where slow operations, IT backlogs, and bloated tech stacks create more problems than solutions. SoftSnow addresses these challenges through its AI Opportunity Matrix™, a structured framework that identifies where AI can deliver the fastest ROI by mapping pain points to business goals before recommending any technology. This approach ensures organizations implement automation that solves real operational problems rather than adding complexity to already overwhelmed systems.

As a Silver Partner, SoftSnow's methodology-driven approach distinguishes the company in the automation consulting space and delivers even more comprehensive solutions workflows.

SoftSnow Now Provides Enhanced Client Value

Companies face a critical inflection point. AI tools are becoming commoditized, but the ability to integrate them strategically remains rare.

The partnership addresses this challenge and provides SoftSnow clients with access to:

Strategic Automation Design: Thoughtful integration of 8,000+ applications through Zapier's platform across key business functions, including lead management, sales pipeline optimization, campaign management, and customer support, designed around existing workflows and team needs

Expert Implementation: Certified guidance that combines technical capability with organizational change management

Scalable Solutions: Enterprise-grade security, governance, and administrative controls that grow with business needs

Ongoing Evolution: Continuous support and optimization as business requirements change

"Our clients don't need more tools; they need better integration of the tools they already use. This partnership allows us to deliver immediate operational improvements while building the foundation for long-term AI transformation," added Valfer.

SoftSnow and Zapier's Partnership

Zapier's reimagined Solution Partner Program provides enhanced resources, training, and recognition for certified partners who demonstrate expertise in automation strategy and implementation. As a Silver Partner, SoftSnow can now deliver enterprise-grade automation while maintaining its methodology-first approach to ensure clients get strategic solutions.

"Zapier is redefining how businesses use AI to automate and scale," said Allyce Mardesich, Senior Director of Ecosystems and Channels at Zapier. "Our partnership with SoftSnow advances our vision of making AI orchestration accessible to everyone. Together, we're helping organizations move faster, connect their systems intelligently, and turn AI potential into real business outcomes without writing code."

For companies wishing to implement SoftSnow's service, visit Softsnow.ai.

About SoftSnow

Founded in 2024 and based in Chicago, SoftSnow helps companies move confidently into the AI era. Through strategic consulting, guided implementation, and human-centered training, we transform AI potential into measurable performance by connecting people, data, and technology for sustainable growth. Our approach is built on three pillars: Discover (strategic starting point), Design (custom AI journey), and Deliver (guided transformation). Learn more at www.softsnow.ai.

About Zapier

Zapier is the leader in no-code automation, empowering anyone to create the business processes they need without depending on developers or IT. More than 2.2 million businesses rely on Zapier to automate their work across 8,000+ app integrations, so they can focus on what matters most—growing their business.

