Softtek Government Solutions: A New Era of Innovation, Transformation, and Mission-Driven Solutions

"With our team's deep government expertise, spirit of innovation, and access to Softtek's global resources and methodologies, we're well-equipped to further our growth in the federal market," said Marcos Jimenez, CEO, of Softtek Government Solutions. Post this

"Rebranding to Softtek Government Solutions reflects our history of innovation and mission-driven approach to supporting government through technology and cost-effective solutions. With our team's deep government expertise, spirit of innovation, and access to Softtek's global resources and methodologies, we're well-equipped to further our growth in the federal market," said Marcos Jimenez, CEO, of Softtek Government Solutions.

Softtek Government Solutions develops, implements, and maintains technology through innovation that connects data, systems, and people effectively. It will combine its commercial best practices and capabilities to support agencies to improve their mission objectives through automation, digital transformation, data analytics, cloud integration and management consulting. With more than 15,000 professionals that apply data science solutions, quality methodologies, and transformational technologies, we consistently accelerate clients' modernization initiatives.

"As Softtek Government Solutions, we are uniquely positioned to improve our clients' preparedness, response, and resilience immediately. Whether modernizing, moving fully to the cloud, managing public health or security responses, implementing AI/ML technology, or improving accessibility, we remain committed to delivering tangible results," added Marc E. Zigo, Senior Vice President of Softtek Government Solutions.

The rebranding reflects the company's growth while preserving core values of innovation, transformation, mission-centric services, and community commitment.

"We are thrilled about this new chapter as Softtek Government Solutions and look forward to continuing our journey of mission-delivery with our U.S. government clients and dedicated employees," concluded Marcos Jimenez.

For more information about Softtek Government Solutions, visit our website at www.softtekgov.com.

About Softtek Government Solutions:

Softtek Government Solutions supports U.S. government agencies within the transportation, healthcare, energy, national security and regulatory and financial markets through innovation, transformation, and cost-effective solutions by using industry-proven technologies and consulting methodologies. We are mission-driven and develop alongside our public sector clients, innovative approaches that solve business needs effectively and successfully. Learn more at www.softtekgov.com and connect with @SofttekGov on LinkedIn.

About Softtek:

Softtek helps its clients to gain a competitive edge by implementing digital solutions that propel their business strategies. We do this via our value-creating, human-centric platform that thrives at the intersection of people, business, and technology. A global company, discover how we create value through technology at www.softtek.com and connect with @Softtek in social media.

Media Contact

Lisa M. Sherwin Wulf, Softtek Government Solutions, 1 703-350-3150, [email protected], www.softtekgov.com

Marc E. Zigo, Softtek Government Solutions, 1 571-814-5700, [email protected]

SOURCE Softtek Government Solutions