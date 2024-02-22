Software AG Government Solutions and Market Connections Launch "The State of Integration" Report

"The study highlights the value of integration and that organizations understand the need for it, but we found only half of those surveyed say their agencies have fully integrated systems in many of the most important areas," said Aaron Heffron. Post this

To further illustrate this challenge, following are top-level takeaways from the report:

Public sector agencies are running an average of 33 applications per environment (federal respondents run about three applications more than state respondents per environment). These apps handle everything from email to managing regulatory requirements.





More than one quarter of respondents are processing 10,000 or more API transactions per day at their organization. Another fifth are processing between 5,000 and 9,999 transactions per day.





Two thirds of respondents are building their own internal integrations with APIs, and half are utilizing APIs provided by external sources.





At least nine in ten respondents agree that their organization understands the need for data integration and is willing to adapt to new processes. One in five report using central systems/integration tools to integrate in the areas of cloud platforms and processes.





Three quarters of respondents are approaching data integration with the goal of improving efficiency in internal operations and modernization. State respondents are more likely to pursue goals related to improving citizen outcomes.





In terms of key factors for embracing data integration, federal respondents most often cite data accuracy, security, and improving operation efficiency as the most important factors overall – all of which impact mission outcomes. State respondents similarly cite factors that impact mission performance: real-time data sharing, flexibility/agility, and seamless inter-agency collaboration.

The "State of Integration Report" reinforces how customized coding is expensive, brittle and often does not adapt to change. Historically, this approach worked in government IT when the demands on IT were to deliver fewer larger projects that lasted years. Today's government customers and constituents require agencies to provide digital experiences that are consistent with the experiences from their daily lives – requiring a more nimble approach for adapting to new consumer demands.

"This study points out the tremendous gap that exists between agencies that are leveraging specialized tools, and those still relying on 'hand coding' to keep up with their integration needs," said Hank Bailey, President of Software AG Government Solutions. "Modern integration tools are clearly needed to help agencies adapt to change, and better meet the expanded expectations of citizens and constituents."

In addition, with regards to key future recommendations from "The State of Integration – 2024 and Beyond" Report, public sector agencies should take all aspects of the reality of the IT environment into account when considering future investments.

Federal respondents stated that cloud applications, cloud data sources, and API security and management are the areas of most importance over the next one to two years. State respondents are placing more importance on generative AI for future investments.

"The study highlights the value of integration and that organizations understand the need for it, but we found only half of those surveyed say their agencies have fully integrated systems in many of the most important areas," said Aaron Heffron, President, Research and Forecasting, GovExec Media Group/Market Connections. "The fact is, no matter how logical integration is, agencies face challenges getting from point A to point B, including outdated legacy systems, ongoing security concerns, varying standards, and disparate interfaces exacerbated by slow decision-making processes."

On February 27th at 2 p.m. ET, Market Connections and Software AG Government Solutions are hosting a virtual event to unveil the full findings of this report. The event will feature speakers from the Department of Labor, AWS, Market Connections and Software AG. Click here to register for the event and download the full report.

About Software AG

Software AG helps you create effortlessly connected experiences for your customers, employees and partners with an AI-enabled enterprise iPaaS that integrates anything, anywhere, any way you want. By bringing application, data, API, event and B2B integration together in the same platform, you can run a high-performing enterprise and constantly improve it based on data. Trusted by the world's best brands for more than 50 years, our technology and team of integration enthusiasts will make sure that integration is a driver of innovation for your enterprise. For more information visit: http://www.softwareag.com.

Media Contact

Matthew Langan, L&R Communications, 2022623340, [email protected]

SOURCE Software AG Government Solutions