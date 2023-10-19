Software AG Government Solutions redefines agency integration with 'Super iPaaS' to support IT modernization

"Our Super iPaaS solution is an agency integration proposition unlike any other," said Hank Bailey, President and Chairman of Software AG Government Solutions. "It provides secure and scalable connectivity to any technology, no matter when it was created or where it is deployed." Post this

A Super iPaaS helps agencies maintain good IT governance while giving them ways to become more agile to better meet mission goals. In order to do this, it must have five key components, the inclusion of which is what makes the Super iPaaS different from all integration tools that came before. The five capabilities are:

1) Integrates Applications + Data + APIs + B2B + Event streams.

2) True cloud-first enterprise end-to-end hybrid integration: mainframe to cloud.

3) Global to meet data sovereignty laws yet managed centrally to assure - governance.

4) A common user-interface across all aspects of the platform.

5) Leverages the power of generative AI to drive agility and productivity.

Software AG Government Solutions fulfils the criteria for the Super iPaaS with its webMethods.io and StreamSets products.

"Government agencies commit significant resources and time to securely access and leverage data across a broad spectrum of technologies that often were developed during multiple generations of IT innovation," said Hank Bailey, President of Software AG Government Solutions. "Our Super iPaaS solution is an agency integration proposition unlike any other. It provides secure and scalable connectivity to any technology, no matter when it was created or where it is deployed -- helping agencies deliver on the mission of integrating anything, anywhere."

The Super iPaaS helps organizations find benefits in three key areas:

It enables agencies to be more agile: Agencies become able to adapt as quickly as the commercial technology landscape in their IT modernization efforts. With a unified platform across data and application integration, they get a seamless flow of data so they can make decisions using their data and put them into action immediately. They can develop integrations anyway and anyhow their teams prefer, and then deploy them in any cloud or region in a click.

It lets agencies be more mission focused: With a unified integration platform, teams need to learn less so they can collaborate more. They can build applications and experiences and deploy them as APIs in one motion. It lets government technologists automate workflows using generative AI but manage them centrally to avoid shadow integrations.

It gives agencies control to reduce their risk: With centralized control and distributed execution, integrations can run anywhere. With a "single pane of glass" across their integrations, APIs and data pipelines for end-to-end visibility across transactions, organizations have a unified experience for all integrations that delivers complete observability and offers compliance without adding chaos.

