Software Architecture AI Day: New Online Conference Focuses on Architecting AI-Enabled Systems

The Software Architecture AI Day is a new English-language online conference taking place on March 10, 2026. Organized by iSAQB and dpunkt.verlag, the event focuses on the architectural challenges of building production-ready, AI-enabled systems.
Under the motto "One day. One discipline. Unlimited architectural impact.", the Software Architecture AI Day examines how classic software architecture can be meaningfully combined with modern AI approaches. The focus is on practical architectural concepts for production-ready, AI-enabled systems – ranging from agentic systems and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to API integration, cost awareness, governance, and responsible AI.
The program consists of six 45-minute sessions, each addressing a distinct architectural focus area. The sessions are delivered by experienced experts in software architecture and artificial intelligence:
- From Classic to Intelligent Systems – An Architectural Transformation – Dr. Sönke Magnussen
- Architectural Patterns for Building AI-Intensive Systems – Prof. Dr. Holger Klus
- Beyond MCP: Scaling AI Enablement for API Landscapes – Dr. Erik Wilde
- Agentic RAG: The Best of Two (AI) Worlds – Lars Röwekamp
- Cost-Aware AI Architecture: Building Performant Systems Within Budget – Dimitri Blatner
- Responsible AI Operationalization – Dr. Larysa Visengeriyeva
All sessions are held in English. Participants will receive access to session recordings and presentation slides after the event.
The Software Architecture AI Day provides a platform for professional exchange, methodological guidance, and practical insights into real-world architectural decision-making. The goal is to support architects in understanding AI not merely as a technical component, but as an integral part of sustainable and well-designed software architectures.
The conference is supported by an Advisory Board consisting of Mahbouba Gharbi (ITech Progress) and Dr. Sönke Magnussen (WPS – Workplace Solutions).
Participation is possible from anywhere. Early Bird tickets are available until February 10, 2026, including a €50 discount.
Further information about the program and registration is available at: https://softwarearchitecture4ai-day.com/
