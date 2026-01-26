Software Architecture AI Day: New Online Conference Focuses on Architecting AI-Enabled Systems

"AI is no longer just a component of software systems – it fundamentally changes how software architecture must be designed." Post this

The program consists of six 45-minute sessions, each addressing a distinct architectural focus area. The sessions are delivered by experienced experts in software architecture and artificial intelligence:

From Classic to Intelligent Systems – An Architectural Transformation – Dr. Sönke Magnussen

Architectural Patterns for Building AI-Intensive Systems – Prof. Dr. Holger Klus

Beyond MCP: Scaling AI Enablement for API Landscapes – Dr. Erik Wilde

Agentic RAG: The Best of Two (AI) Worlds – Lars Röwekamp

Cost-Aware AI Architecture: Building Performant Systems Within Budget – Dimitri Blatner

Responsible AI Operationalization – Dr. Larysa Visengeriyeva

All sessions are held in English. Participants will receive access to session recordings and presentation slides after the event.

The Software Architecture AI Day provides a platform for professional exchange, methodological guidance, and practical insights into real-world architectural decision-making. The goal is to support architects in understanding AI not merely as a technical component, but as an integral part of sustainable and well-designed software architectures.

The conference is supported by an Advisory Board consisting of Mahbouba Gharbi (ITech Progress) and Dr. Sönke Magnussen (WPS – Workplace Solutions).

Participation is possible from anywhere. Early Bird tickets are available until February 10, 2026, including a €50 discount.

Further information about the program and registration is available at: https://softwarearchitecture4ai-day.com/

