Software Consultancy Discusses Upcoming Updates in JavaScript

Anticipating Breakthroughs with Temporal API and More, Griffiths Waite Readies Businesses for the Next Evolution in JavaScript

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JavaScript is a popular programming language used to make webpages 'dynamic'. Every year, it gets upgraded with a new set of features. The highly anticipated ES2024 update is scheduled for release in June this year. Griffiths Waite, a leading JavaScript software consultancy, is excited about the expected updates.

According to Griffiths Waite, any new features in the language are decided by Technical Committee 39 (TC39) based on feedback from developers. The committee consists of JavaScript experts as well as prominent browser vendors.

The process takes place on GitHub, where the group assembles every two months and discusses proposals put forward by users. They examine the suggestions and decide which ones are suitable to be included in the next update.

There are four stages through which a proposal must pass to be included in the next version of ECMAScript (ES), which is the standard for several scripting languages, including JavaScript.

Griffiths Waite explains why annual releases became the standard practice. According to the software company, there was a six-year gap between ES5 and ES6. That gap caused a stir in the developer community because of the many new features they had to get used to. The committee then decided to release a small set of features every year.

This year, one of the top contenders seems to be Temporal, among others. Temporal is a proposal that attempts to fix the drawbacks of the date object.

Handling dates in JavaScript is often seen as frustrating because of inconsistencies, like months starting from zero but days starting from one, explains the JavaScript consultancy.

To solve these issues, popular libraries like Moment, Day.JS, and date-fns were created. However, now, the Temporal API might be introduced to address these problems directly within JavaScript.

Temporal will naturally support different time zones and calendars other than the Gregorian one, offering an easy-to-use interface for parsing dates from strings. Also, all Temporal objects will be immutable, reducing the risk of unintentional changes to dates.

Other proposals that are in the third stage can be seen in the TC39 GitHub repository. They include the pipe operator (which will allow chain custom functions together), JSON modules (which will allow JSON modules to be imported across environments), and decorators.

As a consultancy that specialises in JavaScript, Griffiths Waite keeps up to date with the latest developments in the language. The award-winning company has helped clients like the Isle of Man government, ITV, Motability, and the London Stock Exchange with their digital transformation.

The software consultancy offers a service that updates clients' legacy software to extend usability and life. In addition to modernising legacy software, it also offers product development and AI integration services.

The company also helps clients integrate diverse systems with data mapping, APIs, and transformation processes. It claims to help enterprises innovate, accelerate, and optimise.

To learn more about the company and what it offers, please visit: https://www.griffiths-waite.co.uk/

