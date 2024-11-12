Software Defined Automation and Mitsubishi Electric Europe team up for enhanced PLC management

"The programming/monitoring environment is accessible from wherever engineers are in the world. There is no need for installation on the PC, and it can even be used on portable devices, such as a tablet. This can be a great help on the shop floor, as well as when you have to remotely access a site." Post this

Software Defined Automation provides end-to-end Industrial DevOps for automation engineers to simplify PLC management and development, increase factory uptime, and improve OT security. Mitsubishi Electric is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electrical engineering and electronics products. Its GX Works3 offers programming and maintenance for the MELSEC iQ-R and MELSEC iQ-F Series control systems, which are widely used in various industries, including automotive, lithium-ion batteries, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, as well as process industries and critical infrastructure.

SDA's Automated Backup is secure, non-intrusive, and can be scheduled to periodically check for changes and create new versions. You can manage backups of your MELSEC control systems across all your factories from a single pane of glass, and in the event of a disruption or security incident, restore from point-in-time backups to reduce the time to recover to minutes.

Version Control from Software Defined Automation enables you to see the four Ws—who, what, when, and why—for every change made and easily roll back to a previous version if needed. Version Control quickly renders full GX Works3 projects natively in a browser and enables side-by-side viewing and graphical comparison of sequential function charts, ladder logic, function block diagrams, and structured text.

SDA's Browser-based Engineering enables secure access to the most up-to-date GX Works3 version from any browser and internet connection. All connections are implemented through a secure VPN, every session starts up a fresh copy of GX Works3, and fine-grained user permissions allow you to set who has read and read/write access at the device or project level.

"By bringing IT-like best practices for development, operations, and security to industrial automation, Software Defined Automation and Mitsubishi Electric Europe together are transforming the way engineers interact with and maintain their control systems," said Dr. Josef Waltl, Founder and CEO, Software Defined Automation Inc. "PLC management and development becomes simple, secure, and efficient, so that manufacturers can increase factory uptime, reduce mean time to recover, and maximize the productivity of their assets."

Coming soon, Software Defined Automation will expand its offering to Mitsubishi Electric's GX Works2 to provide support for a broader range of Mitsubishi Electric customers.

About Software Defined Automation

Founded by manufacturing, industrial software, and cloud experts, Software Defined Automation envisions a future where PLC management and development is simple, secure, and efficient, so that factories can increase uptime, reduce mean time to recover, and maximize the productivity of their assets. The company is headquartered in Boston with offices in Munich, Germany. For more information, visit www.softwaredefinedautomation.io.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With more than 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its "Changes for the Better." The company recorded a revenue of 5,257.9 billion yen (U.S.$ 34.8 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com

*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥151=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2024.

About Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation Business Group

Offering a vast range of automation and processing technologies, including controllers, drive products, power distribution and control products, electrical discharge machines, electron beam machines, laser processing machines, computerized numerical controllers, and industrial robots, Mitsubishi Electric helps bring higher productivity – and quality – to the factory floor. In addition, its extensive service networks around the globe provide direct communication and comprehensive support to customers. The global slogan "Automating the World" shows the company's approach to leverage automation for the betterment of society, through the application of advanced technology, sharing know how and supporting customers as a trusted partner.

For more about the story behind "Automating the World" please visit:

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/fa/about-us/automating-the-world

Factory Automation EMEA

Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V., Factory Automation EMEA has its European headquarters in Ratingen near Dusseldorf, Germany. It is a part of Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. that has been represented in Germany since 1978, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Japan. The role of Factory Automation EMEA is to manage sales, service and support across its network of local branches and distributors throughout the EMEA region.

For more information, please visit emea.mitsubishielectric.com/fa

Media Contact

