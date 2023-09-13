Software Developer Mitchell Humphrey & Co. Gears Up For Their Virtual User Group Conference

Eve Steele, Marketing Manager at MH&Co. said, "We are excited to have our financial software clients all together at this virtual conference. Holding this three-day event online makes it even more accessible to more of our clients." Tweet this

Over the course of three days, MH&Co. clients will hear from the company's own expert developers, join presentations lead by experienced guest speakers, ask questions, and more. The conference offers a range of 'how-to' sessions to complement the training offered to clients and as a refresher for long-term users.

The goal is to help existing clients maximize the benefits and streamline the experience with their software products while also keeping them informed about future plans. Developers will share which upgrades and enhancements they have in the pipeline.

Steele continued, "Technology is developing faster than ever before, and the needs of our clients are changing at the same pace. At any given time, our software developers are working on a range of projects, including new features and improvements to existing products."

Financial Management Software (FMS) is a Mitchell Humphrey & Co. product designed to save municipalities time and help them manage their budgets in the long term. FMS allows users to increase their productivity by accessing all financial information from one single point. Complex reports that previously took hours or days to compile can now be completed within a few keystrokes. Moreover, FMS ensures that municipality employees comply automatically with existing regulations. To find out more, visit https://www.mitchellhumphrey.com/financial-management-software/.

Mitchell Humphrey & Co., founded in 1977 by Mitchell O. Humphrey, is a leading provider of software solutions and support services for both the public and private sectors. Their broad range of software includes financials, community development, and vehicle-for-hire regulation applications. They provide custom software and services to over 200 clients across North America which include state and local governments, educational institutions, and mid-sized businesses. Learn more: https://www.mitchellhumphrey.com/

