Software Finder Hosts Successful Webinar on Why Project Management Tools Fail and How to Choose the Best Tool for Your Team

These tools often lack the ability to track milestones, measure accountability, or provide a consistent approach to project execution. Tweet this

MacKeand shared her expertise on common problems with today's project management tools, picking the right software for your team, understanding your team's requirements and workflows, and getting the most value without exceeding your budget. She emphasized the importance of re-imagining your team's current way of doing work when migrating to a new platform and unlearning bad habits from the past.

Following the webinar's success, Software Finder has received numerous requests to continue with these insightful bi-monthly sessions. The company continues to highlight software pain points, whether it be electronic health records (EHRs) or top project management software.

In addition, Software Finder offers a free consultation to project managers interested in leveraging technology to plan and execute their next projects. Project managers, C-Suite execs, and directors can contact the helpline directly at +1 661 384 7070.

About Software Finder

Software Finder is a B2B software directory that connects software buyers with sellers. The network includes 5,600+ product listings and more than 200,000 user reviews.

Media Contact

Renee Adkins, Software Finder, 1 661 384 7070, [email protected], www.softwarefinder.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Software Finder