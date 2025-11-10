Software Finder Unveils New Visual Identity, introducing a New Era of Data-Led Trust, Recognition, and Community in SaaS Buying

The refreshed design system signals Software Finder's evolution toward a more connected, transparent, and insight-driven ecosystem where verified data, authentic voices, and vendor innovation come together.

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Software Finder, a leading B2B SaaS marketplace connecting buyers and vendors, today unveiled its new visual identity, marking the beginning of an expanded brand vision built around trust, transparency, and shared progress in software decision-making.

The refreshed identity features a sleek new "S" mark symbolizing direction, precision, and progress, supported by a refined design language that enhances readability, consistency, and confidence across Software Finder's platforms.

"Good software shouldn't go unnoticed," said Marium Lodhi, Chief Marketing Officer at Software Finder. "Our new look reflects clarity and credibility—the same principles guiding our next chapter. We're not just refreshing our design; we're building a stronger ecosystem of trust between buyers and vendors."

Building on its foundation as a trusted marketplace, Software Finder is expanding its brand experience through several upcoming initiatives:

The Software Finder Excellence Awards — recognizing standout SaaS solutions that demonstrate verified performance, customer satisfaction, and innovation.

Customer Voice Rollout — amplifying verified buyer insights to bridge confidence gaps in the SaaS decision journey.

Vendor Innovation Spotlights — showcasing how top vendors are driving category growth and redefining best practices.

Vendor Webinars and Growth Labs — practical sessions helping SaaS vendors build visibility, conversion, and trust with Software Finder's global audience.

"Our evolution goes beyond design," said Adnan Malik, CEO of Software Finder. "It's about enabling a smarter, more transparent marketplace where software buyers can verify, not just discover—and vendors can earn, not just claim, trust."

The new identity and brand extensions will roll out throughout November 2025, accompanied by thought leadership exploring the future of trust, recognition, and data transparency in SaaS.

Key Highlights

Modernized visual identity: Adaptable "S" mark representing clarity, trust, and progress.

New recognition platform: Software Finder Excellence Awards & SFExI to spotlight verified SaaS leaders.

Voice and visibility: Customer-led insights and vendor storytelling formats that build credibility.

Continued enablement: In-depth webinars and resources supporting vendor growth and audience alignment.

About Software Finder

Founded in 2018, Software Finder is a leading B2B SaaS marketplace dedicated to building trust through data-driven discovery. The platform connects software buyers and vendors with verified insights, transparent performance data, and authentic storytelling—helping businesses make confident technology decisions.

With initiatives like the Software Finder Excellence Index (SFExI), Excellence Awards, and Customer Voice program, Software Finder continues to advance its mission: to make software buying clear, credible, and confidently data-led.

Learn more at www.softwarefinder.com

Media Contact

Becky Susko, Software Finder, 1 661-384-7070, [email protected], www.softwarefinder.com

SOURCE Software Finder