Sofwave Medical Named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's First-Ever Aesthetic Device Partner

"Partnering with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is a milestone moment for Sofwave and a reflection of how non-invasive aesthetics have become part of modern beauty and confidence," said Louis Scafuri, Chief Executive Officer of Sofwave Medical. Post this

"Partnering with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is a milestone moment for Sofwave and a reflection of how non-invasive aesthetics have become part of modern beauty and confidence," said Louis Scafuri, Chief Executive Officer of Sofwave Medical. "For years, Sofwave has been a trusted treatment for models and talent preparing for major moments because it delivers natural-looking results with no disruption to their routine. Formalizing this partnership felt like a natural next step for the brand."

"Sofwave Medical is exactly the kind of partner that belongs in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise," said Hillary Drezner, General Manager of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. "Beauty and confidence have always been at the heart of what we do and having an innovative, clinically backed brand like Sofwave be part of our world is something we're genuinely excited about. This is just the beginning."

As the partnership extends into Swim Week in Miami, Sofwave Medical continues to expand its presence beyond the clinic and into the cultural moments that are shaping how beauty is experienced, celebrated, and defined today.

ABOUT SOFWAVE MEDICAL:

Sofwave Medical is home to Sofwave® and Pure Impact® VIP, two FDA-cleared, non-invasive technologies designed to improve skin quality and muscle tone without surgery or downtime. Sofwave® uses proprietary SUPERB™ ultrasound technology to target the mid-dermis, improving skin laxity and delivering visible lifting to the brow, under the chin, the neck, and arms. Safe for all skin types, most patients see optimal results in 1–2 treatments. Pure Impact® VIP uses proprietary PlyoPulse™ technology to strengthen and tone muscles through multi-directional electrical stimulation that mimics functional exercise, activating multiple muscle groups in a single 30-minute session. Together, the platforms offer a science-backed, non-invasive approach to skin and muscle rejuvenation with no surgery, needles, or downtime.

Media Contact

Christina Monteleone, CMB Media, 1 9085781351, [email protected]

SOURCE Sofwave Medical