Sogabee and Operatio Apps Launch "Adding Apples 2" -- The Joyful Math Adventure That's Changing How Kids Learn -- Now Available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Silicon Macs

Education meets excitement in Adding Apples 2, the brand-new math game designed to make early numeracy a joyful experience.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building on the success of the original Adding Apples—which was highly praised by schools, homeschoolers, and educational review sites—this sequel turns learning into an imaginative play session where fruits cannonball into pools, a lovable Apple Bot cheers you on, and math feels like recess.

Adding Apples 2 is now available worldwide on the App Store and offers a 50% discount for educational institutions via the Apple School Program.

Inspired by Our Vision — Shaped by Our Users:

The core idea behind Adding Apples 2 was to create a joyful, imaginative math experience that builds on the charm of the original. At the same time, we listened closely to feedback from teachers, parents, and kids who loved the original Adding Apples.

Key Features:

Engaging math-based mini-games designed for ages 4–8

A rotating cast of fruit characters with their own personalities and bonus songs

Apple Bot: your AI helper who guides, jokes, and reacts to your progress

Designed to align with early math curricula

Inclusive of neurodiverse learners with clear visuals and audio

Full privacy: No ads, no tracking, no subscriptions

50% off for schools through the Apple School Manager program

"Adding Apples 2 feels like a Saturday morning cartoon meets a math lesson," says Operatio Apps, creator of the app. "We wanted kids to laugh, think, and build confidence all at once."

What others said about the original Adding Apples:

"A wonderful app to teach additions." — Technology in Education

"I found Adding Apples and Subtracting Sardines to be clever takes on Math manipulatives and a fun way to teach basic addition and subtraction skills." — The iPhone Mom

"Adding Apples is an incredibly valuable hands-on learning tool for children who aren't yet ready to move onto abstract addition and still need objects to count up with. The pressure-free learning environment is a perfect way to build confidence in young children and those who struggle with math." — AppsForHomeschooling (5/5 rating)

"The interactive elements of the app is very engaging and will keep the kids entertained even as they are learning to count or add." — iHeartThisApp

Available now.

Download Adding Apples 2 on the App Store

Adding Apples 2 — Splash into math fun!

