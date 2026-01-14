SogaWorks Launches AI-Powered Instant Quoting Platform to Streamline Global CNC Manufacturing Sourcing

Cloud manufacturing platform combines advanced multi-axis machining capabilities with intelligent automation to serve growing demand in EV, aerospace, and medical device sectors Post this

"The manufacturing landscape is shifting rapidly toward near-shoring and flexible production models," said Dr. Tian, CEO of SogaWorks . "Our platform bridges the gap between global buyers and China's advanced manufacturing ecosystem, offering the precision and speed that industries like electric vehicles and aerospace require."

SogaWorks operates advanced 4-axis and 5-axis machining centers capable of processing complex geometries in materials including titanium, Inconel, and aluminum alloys. The company maintains rigorous quality protocols aligned with aerospace and medical device standards, including comprehensive DFM analysis, FAI documentation, and full digital traceability.

The platform's flexible manufacturing cells support rapid turnaround for prototype and small-batch production, positioning SogaWorks as a strategic partner for companies implementing re-shoring strategies while maintaining cost efficiency.

About SogaWorks：

SogaWorks is a cloud manufacturing platform headquartered in Shenzhen, China. The company connects global customers with verified manufacturing partners through its intelligent quoting and order management system. Specializing in CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and rapid prototyping, SogaWorks serves industries including automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer electronics. Learn more at https://www.sogaworks.com/.

