Sogolytics Earns Recognition By Top Software Marketplace G2

"Our platform continues to evolve to help clients achieve their goals, and this kind of recognition shows us that we're on the right track." Post this

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

This isn't the first time that Sogolytics has been honored by G2, and the team is excited by the recognition.

"We're a feedback company, and these positive reviews are great to see," said Sogolytics VP of Success Melissa Krut. "Our platform continues to evolve to help clients achieve their goals, and this kind of recognition shows us that we're on the right track."

Sogolytics offers solutions that suit the needs of large organizations, small businesses, and individual users, and the company has continued to expand its specializations in customer experience and employee experience.

From reviews on G2 to case study interviews, Sogolytics welcomes feedback from all users in its endeavor to power better decisions and exceptional experiences.

"The B2B software landscape is constantly evolving – and as the world's largest software marketplace, we have a direct lens into what's happening in real-time," said Chris Voce, VP of Market Research at G2. "G2 quarterly reports – rooted in the most recent customer feedback – are trusted by the million software buyers visiting G2.com each year, and those featured in these reports have achieved the highest rankings out of thousands on G2."

Learn more about what real users have to say about Sogolytics on G2!

To learn more about how Sogolytics helps organizations win, connect here.

About Sogolytics: Sogolytics stands at the forefront of experience management solutions, empowering businesses to efficiently capture, analyze, and act upon customer and employee feedback. Committed to innovation and driven by a dedication to its clients, Sogolytics is reshaping the landscape of customer and employee engagement. For further information, please visit Sogolytics.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Krut, Sogolytics, 1 7035429624, [email protected], https://www.sogolytics.com/

SOURCE Sogolytics