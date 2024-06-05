Sogolytics Study Examines Business Impact of Sustainability Trends

"We see that social and environmental impact are increasingly important to American consumers, and they're not putting up with greenwashing – they want real insights into how companies are fulfilling their pledges." Post this

A few highlights from this study of American consumers:

Nearly 39% prioritize eco-friendliness while shopping

44% prefer to do business with brands committed to environmental and social values

25% doubt the true impact of products identified as sustainable

57% say expense is a deterrent to making greener choices

Sogolytics VP of Success Melissa Krut highlighted the value of these findings for businesses across industries. "We see that social and environmental impact are increasingly important to American consumers, and they're not putting up with greenwashing – they want real insights into how companies are fulfilling their pledges."

This March 2024 study collected data from over 1,000 Americans. With a balanced gender representation and a diverse age range from 18 to over 85, the study targeted individuals across urban, suburban, and rural areas in the United States, ensuring a broad demographic scope.

To read the full report, click here. To learn more about how Sogolytics works to help organizations to collect their own data and uncover insights from their most important audiences, connect here.

