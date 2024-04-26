Sogolytics Study Examines Patient Experience Gaps in Telehealth Adoption

"It's critical for providers who want to improve the patient experience to really understand where the gaps are." - Haris Azmi, Sogolytics CRO Post this

A few key study highlights:

84% of participants were satisfied with telehealth

61% of participants prefer virtual consultations to in-office visits

32% of those who are uncomfortable with virtual visits consider the experience impersonal

25% of patients who have tried telehealth opt not to continue

Sogolytics CRO Haris Azmi noted the value of the findings for the healthcare community. "It's critical for providers who want to improve the patient experience to really understand where the gaps are, and this study showcases the opportunity areas for future improvements in telehealth."

This February 2024 study collected data from over 1,000 Americans, with an age-range distribution balanced to reflect the most recent (2020) US Census.

