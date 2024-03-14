Sogolytics Study Highlights Actionable Gaps in Employee Engagement and Retention

"Can you imagine losing nearly 40% of your most engaged employees over the next six months? There's a clear call to action here." Post this

With the understanding that employee engagement data varies significantly by employer and industry, this cross-sectional study collected data from over 1,000 Americans in January 2024, with an age-range distribution balanced to reflect the most recent (2020) US Census.

A few key highlights:

28% of employees report a sense of disengagement

Employees who find a purpose in their work are 37% more engaged

Employees who find a purpose in their work are 74% more likely to stay loyal to their employer

39% of 'Extremely engaged' employees are 'Very likely' to leave within six months

Sogolytics VP of Success Melissa Krut, who has highlighted key findings in recent webinars and event presentations, notes that "People are shocked when they see statistics like these. Can you imagine losing nearly 40% of your most engaged employees over the next six months? There's a clear call to action here."

