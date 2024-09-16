SOHO Film Festival Includes Documentary on LASIK Surgery Dangers

The documentary describes how laser eye surgery is approved by the FDA, but it causes visual distortion, corneal weakness, dry eyes, and ongoing pain for many. A former FDA officer who once approved the procedure now objects to it and has written a book about LASIK dangers.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vision Advocacy, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness of the under-reported dangers of elective eye surgery, announced today that Founder and President Paula Cofer will attend the 2024 SOHO International Film Festival screening of "Broken Eyes," a documentary film about thousands of patients permanently scarred by LASIK procedures, the so-called "safest elective surgery on the market."

"Broken Eyes" is directed by award-winning videographer Dana Conroy, herself a victim of complications after elective eye surgery. Conroy teams with Executive Producer Dr. Cynthia MacKay, a board-certified ophthalmologist who warns patients about the dangers and unnecessary risk of laser eye surgery. The documentary describes how laser eye surgery is approved by the FDA, but it causes visual distortion, corneal weakness, dry eyes, and ongoing pain for many. A former FDA officer who once approved the procedure now objects to it and has written a book about LASIK dangers.

The 78-minute film will be followed by a Live Q&A Panel with Director Dana Conroy, Dr. Cynthia MacKay, MD, Dr. Edward Boshnick, OD, and Vision Advocacy Founder Paula Cofer.

"This film is so important in our fight to help people understand the dangers with LASIK surgery, which the industry and the surgeons want to downplay," said Cofer. "LASIK complications have ruined people's lives, and in the most heartbreaking examples, ended them."

The FDA proposed new patient warnings in 2022, and eye surgeons, manufacturers and industry groups submitted public comments that opposed implementing them. Vision Advocacy has fought for years to get the FDA patient guidance implemented. A recent New York Times article noted that the FDA official in charge, Dr. Jeffrey E. Shuren, is married to a lawyer for the eye surgery industry, Allison W. Shuren, and some of Ms. Shuren's clients submitted and supported public comments in opposition to the new patient warnings. Dr. Shuren announced his retirement from the FDA in July.

About the film festival: The SOHO International Film Festival celebrates the cutting-edge of digital technology while honoring traditional forms of storytelling from new and seasoned filmmakers from New York City and around the globe. "Broken Eyes" will be shown Wed, Sep 18th, 5:45 PM @ THEATER 2 at Village East by Angelika.

About VAI: Vision Advocacy's mission is to educate patients about the dangers of laser eye surgery so they can make informed decisions, to advocate for patient protections, and to assist victims suffering because of surgery. Patients and medical experts in the film can be made available for press interviews.

Media Contact

Paula Cofer, Vision Advocacy, Inc., 1 727-238-7211, [email protected], https://visionadvocacy.org/

SOURCE Vision Advocacy, Inc.