SOHO Int'l Film Festival Unveils 2023 Lineup: "The Nana Project," "Little Brother," "Scrap" and More

Highlights of the festival's US Features category include the Northeast premiere of the film, "Little Brother," a gripping drama about two estranged brothers and the journey they embark on, starring J.K. Simmons, Polly Draper, Natsuko Ohama, Phillip Ettinger and Daniel Diemer.

The festival will also present the World Premieres of Jon Delgado's "Queen of Knives," a film shot completely in Brooklyn, NY, about a modern eccentric family of two generations; and Jhett Tolentino's feature directorial debut, "Asian Persuasion", which stars Dante Basco, KC Concepcion, Paolo Montalban and Kevin Kreider.

Check out the full program at www.sohofilmfest.com.

Special programs on the lineup include a screening of films and panel presented by the New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) and the world premiere of short films featuring Juilliard Drama Division actors from the classes of 2022 and 2023, produced as part of Juilliard's new initiative to provide students with practical experience working on camera.

"The SOHO International Film Festival is a celebration of the art of storytelling and the power of visual expression," said Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago, Executive Director and Head of Programming. "Our carefully curated selection of films aims to captivate, inspire and provoke meaningful conversations. With a blend of premieres, debuts and diverse perspectives, we invite everyone to immerse themselves in the magic of cinema."

Film enthusiasts and industry professionals will gather at the renowned Village East by Angelika, located at 12th Street and 2nd Avenue in the heart of New York City. This iconic venue will serve as the backdrop for the festival's showcase of creativity, innovation and cultural diversity.

Past attendees of the festival include Octavia Spencer, Pierce Brosnan, Bobby Cannavale, Armand Assante, Luis Guzman, Sean Young, Kevin Jonas, Adam Brody, Carrie Preston, Josh Lawson, Michael Imperioli and Richard Kind.

This year's festival is presented by the SOHO Film Forum, a 501(c)(3) organization. Founded in 2009 by Jorge Ballos, SIFFNYC continues to celebrate cutting-edge digital technology while honoring traditional forms of storytelling by encouraging new and seasoned filmmakers from New York City and around the world to create and send in their fresh and innovative cinematic pieces.

