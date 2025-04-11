Sojourner Center Announces $250,000 Gift from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to Support Domestic Violence Survivors and their Children

"The demand for our services has increased dramatically over the past few years," said Julie Peterson, Co-Executive Director of Sojourner Center. "Here in Arizona, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men experience domestic violence." Post this

Sojourner Center serves at least 2,000 survivors each year with a comprehensive range of services, including emergency shelter, transitional housing, pet companion services, a dedicated emergency hotline, and more.

"Survivors of domestic violence come to Sojourner Center in crisis, often lacking options or a safe place to turn," said Renee Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "Through tailored and compassionate services, Sojourner Center embraces these survivors and their children, giving them hope and the tools to move forward."

This grant is particularly timely since April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness and take action for the most vulnerable among us—our children. In Arizona, a child witnesses domestic violence every 44 minutes, a devastating reality that can have lifelong effects. With over 60 percent of those we serve being children, Sojourner Center and The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation are committed to breaking the cycle of domestic violence by strengthening critical programs that support families in crisis.

"No one should have to live in fear—especially children," said Bob Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "Sojourner Center provides survivors and their children with the safety, resources, and support they need to heal and rebuild their lives."

Sojourner Center's Emergency Shelter and Transitional Housing programs provide a secure environment where survivors and their children receive trauma-informed care, including safe housing, meals, case management, lay legal support, and access to Sojourner Center's Child Development Center. The Child Development Center is an on-site licensed, 5-star Quality First, NECPA-accredited childcare center, offering comprehensive care and early learning opportunities designed specifically to help children from birth to age twelve overcome the adverse effects of trauma.

Children like Jake*, a 5-year-old boy and his mother found Sojourner Center after experiencing years of abuse. Jake enrolled in the Center's preschool class, and it was immediately clear that his previous exposure to violence taught him that fighting was the best way to survive. His aggression with his peers and staff consumed many of his early days at the Child Development Center. Each day at pick-up, his mother asked, "Is he allowed to come back tomorrow?" as he had been asked to leave multiple childcare centers prior.

Sojourner Center's trained Child Development Team met with Jake and his mom to create a plan for him to be successful. Jake needed consistency, support, and most importantly, compassion. Day by day, his trust with the world around him grew. His mother was able to use the time he was in childcare to get a job, locate housing, and begin to rebuild their lives.

Sojourner Center is one of the only domestic violence shelters in Maricopa County with an on-site Pet Companion Shelter. Up to half of survivors delay leaving their abuser for fear of what will happen to their pet. Sojourner's campus is designed to be pet-friendly so pets can stay with their owners. Additionally, they operate a 24/7 Support Hotline where all staff are trained in trauma-informed crisis intervention techniques.

*Name changed for confidentiality

About Sojourner Center:

Established in 1977, Sojourner Center provides shelter, support services, and advocacy for over 2,000 survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence and human trafficking a year. Through community support, Sojourner Center continues to empower survivors, their children, and their pets to live free from abuse. For more information, visit https://www.sojournercenter.org/

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation:

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture, and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

Media Contact

Lindsay Hansen, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, 1 4802056195, [email protected], https://tbrpf.org

SOURCE The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation