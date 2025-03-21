Sola Salons Accelerates Growth in Greater Washington D.C. Area with Two New Corporate-Owned Locations

Expansion from Leading Salon Studio Concept Reinforces Sola's Commitment to Empowering Independent Beauty Professionals in the DMV Region

DENVER, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, the world's largest studio suite concept and home to more than 20,000 independent beauty professionals, is expanding its presence in the greater Washington D.C. area with the opening of two new corporate-owned locations in Chantilly and Reston, Virginia. This expansion underscores Sola's commitment to providing beauty professionals with premium, move-in-ready salon suites in key markets across the country.

With 736 locations nationwide, Sola Salons has established itself as a premier destination for independent beauty professionals seeking to operate their own businesses in a high-quality, community-driven environment. The addition of Chantilly and Reston marks a significant milestone in the brand's growth strategy, further cementing Sola's footprint in the bustling DMV region.

"We are thrilled to bring two new corporate-owned Sola Salons locations to Northern Virginia," said Cindy Poletis, General Manager of Sola Salons' DMV Market. "As more beauty professionals seek independence and flexibility, Sola provides a turnkey solution that empowers them to succeed in their own space while benefiting from the support of a thriving network. These new locations reflect our commitment to meeting the growing demand in this dynamic market."

Each new Sola Salons location features a collection of fully equipped, private salon suites designed to accommodate hair stylists, estheticians, nail technicians, massage therapists, and other beauty professionals. Sola's model allows professionals to focus on their clients and creativity while maintaining full control over their schedules, pricing, and services.

To celebrate the new locations, Sola Salons hosted a special grand opening event in Reston and is preparing to do the same in Chantilly. The Chantilly event will begin with a dedicated reception for Founding Sola Professionals—those who pre-leased a studio—along with vendors and contractors who contributed to the new locations. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Chantilly Chamber of Commerce, the event will open to independent beauty professionals and community members interested in learning more about Sola Salons. Guests will enjoy complimentary light bites and drinks while touring the salon suites and meeting established professionals within the locations.

The Chantilly and Reston locations are now leasing, offering beauty professionals the opportunity to join a vibrant community with access to exclusive education, marketing support, and industry-leading resources. For more information about Sola Salons or to inquire about leasing opportunities, visit www.solasalonstudios.com/locations/chantilly and www.solasalonstudios.com/locations/reston.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with 736 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hair stylists, estheticians, cosmetologists, barbers nail techs, massage therapists, health and wellness professionals and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

Media Contact

Alissa Bremner, Sola Salons, 1 702-205-0019, [email protected], https://www.solasalonstudios.com/

SOURCE Sola Salons