Sola Salons Accelerates Growth in Q1 With New Tech and Rising Occupancy

In addition to four new openings, the salon suites franchise launched a new CRM platform to support franchisees and celebrated its continued evolution with its 2025 "Faces of Sola" campaign.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, the leading salon suites franchise with over 730 locations nationwide, has marked another strong quarter of growth, celebrating accelerated franchise growth, new technology implementations and enhanced training initiatives that bolster its position as the number one player in the space.

"We're seeing stronger franchise sales numbers, and this growth is driven by more marketing, an improved sales process and a general excitement about the industry and business model," said Bob Bell, chief financial officer at Radiance Holdings, Sola Salons' parent company. "We've seen increased occupancy rates across all locations, and corporate salons are showing notable month-over-month improvements as well as dramatic year-over-year growth."

In the first quarter, Sola Salons opened four new locations in Rhode Island, California, Nevada and Arizona, and it awarded another 10 new licenses in Florida, California, South Carolina and New York.

As the system continues to grow, the leadership team remains committed to upholding the highest franchisee support standards and maintaining its strong position in the industry. One of the ways it did this in the first quarter was with the launch of a new customer relationship management system that will be rolling out nationally in the coming months.

"The new CRM will help nurture leads throughout the pipeline and give our operators better technology to help them capture and communicate with their leads throughout the process," said Daryl Hurst, chief operating officer and president of Sola Salons. "Following a successful pilot program, we're now rolling this out incrementally, focusing on thorough training and support as we bring the resource to franchisees nationwide to support adoption and long-term success."

Bell emphasized that this commitment to technology remains one of the key priorities of the Sola Salons leadership team as they continue to innovate and ensure franchisees have the tools they need to manage lead flow and maintain a portfolio of happy salon professionals within their locations.

As Sola Salons continues to grow and evolve, the brand is celebrating the diversity of the model and the entrepreneurs it supports. With a new "Faces of Sola" campaign, Sola Salons is spotlighting key entrepreneurs throughout the system while highlighting the range of services offered across its locations. While hair services remain important, Sola has evolved to include many other beauty and wellness services, creating even more flexibility and longevity throughout the system.

"We're continuing to innovate and focus on evolving in all facets of the business," Hurst said. "As the biggest player in the game, we're always striving to improve. If we're not, someone else will be, and we intend to hold firm in our market share."

Looking toward the remainder of 2025, Sola Salons is focused on maintaining a balance between technology and innovation and its focus on the people-first approach that has been so crucial to its success to this point.

"Technology and hardcore four-wall operations need to be married," Bell said. "Those are the intangibles that our team is leaning into, and with this, we're well-positioned for sustained growth in the competitive market."

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 735 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time.

