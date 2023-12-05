Sola Salons Achieves Growth Milestone With Opening of 700th Location

Sola Salons, the world's largest studio suites franchise announces the opening of its 700th studio location in Coon Rapids, MN.

DENVER, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, the world's largest studio suites franchise for more than 20,000 independent beauty professionals, proudly announces the opening of its 700th studio location in Coon Rapids, MN, marking a historic milestone in the company's journey. In 2004, Sola Salons was the first in the industry to launch the salon suite rental concept and since its inception, the brand has been the leader in paving the path to entrepreneurial freedom for beauty professionals. This achievement not only underscores Sola Salons' commitment to providing unparalleled support and opportunities for independent beauty entrepreneurs across the globe but also emphasizes the brand's aggressive domestic and international franchise development plans across the United States and Canada.

"We are proud to reach the significant milestone of our 700th location. This achievement is a testament to the passion and dedication of our incredible franchise owners, and the strength of the Sola Salons community over the last two decades," said Lori Merrall, Vice President of Franchise Sales at Sola Salons. "At Sola Salons our mission is to support the growth and freedom of the independent beauty professional community and as we celebrate this accomplishment, we remain committed to supporting our franchisees in this shared goal as they continue to grow with our brand."

The 700th Sola Salons studio is located in Coon Rapids, MN at Riverdale Village and has already proven to be in high demand, with 52 of its 69 studio suites pre-leased before opening day. The location is owned by Sola franchisees Erin and Patrick Elgin, marking their 14th Sola Salons location. Husband and wife team Patrick and Erin have built the Sola brand in the Twin Cities market while also being active in the franchise community – Patrick has served as co-chair on Sola's Franchise Advisory Board and Erin as an active member of Sola's Franchise Marketing Committee.

"Opening Sola's 700th location is a moment of immense pride and joy. It's a testament to the spirit of entrepreneurship and the vibrant community we've cultivated," said Patrick Elgin, Sola Salons Franchise Owner. "Choosing to be a part of the Sola Salons family wasn't just about providing a space where beauty professionals can own their own businesses and express their artistry, it was about embracing a community-driven ethos that extends beyond the studio doors."

"Sola Salons isn't just a place for our professionals to show up each day and work. It's also a place where they can come to feel alive and thrive in their business while connecting back to themselves and their purpose," said Erin Elgin, Sola Salons Franchise Owner. "Connection is one of our greatest strengths – Sola Salons has built the largest and strongest community in the industry. I am thrilled to open the 700th Sola but am most proud of all our newest Sola Salon beauty professionals who believed in themselves enough to take the leap into Sola-preneurship!"

Identified as the world's largest and fastest-growing salon studios franchise, Sola Salons is a recession-resilient franchise with an understanding of markets across the U.S. and Canada. Earlier this year, Sola Salons announced the signing of nine new franchise owner development agreements that will expand its presence in key markets across the United States, including California, Houston, Michigan, and South Carolina. These newest agreements will guarantee 26 new Sola locations in the U.S., emphasizing the brand's aggressive domestic franchise development plans which will continue to expand in 2024 and beyond with anticipated 50+ yearly openings. The salon suite model requires minimal staff, drives unparalleled occupancy, and is backed by 19+ years of salon studio expertise.

Sola supports a growing community of more than 20,000 independent beauty professionals across 700 locations by providing a turnkey solution for beauty professionals to explore a better life as entrepreneurs. The model continues to grow increasingly in popularity as beauty professionals seek to go independent and have more freedom and flexibility to run their own businesses and create a personalized environment for their clients. Sola also brings market resources like its BookNow engine, which allows customers to book and customize their appointments online with their independent hairdressers, nail technicians, estheticians, massage therapists, or other beauty professionals.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with 700 locations open in the U.S., and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

