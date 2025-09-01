Sola Salons Announces New Franchise Agreement in Denton, Texas: Husband and Wife Team to Bring Revolutionary Salon Concept to Greater Dallas-Fort Worth

With 750+ locations nationwide and the largest community of independent beauty professionals, Sola Salons offers a unique franchise opportunity that combines the appeal of real estate with the ability to help support beauty industry professionals to realize their dreams by owning their own spaces.

DENTON, Texas, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, the industry leading franchise that empowers beauty professionals with private, move-in-ready salon suites, is pleased to announce the signing of a new franchise agreement in Denton, Texas with a husband and wife team. This agreement marks an exciting expansion into the Dallas-Fort Worth Market, where the couple will bring Sola's unique blend of beauty independence and entrepreneurial support to local professionals.

"We are excited to welcome our newest franchisees to the Sola Salons family," said John Pantera, vice president of franchise development. "They share our passion for supporting beauty professionals and are the perfect partner to help us expand our presence in Denton."

With a commercial real estate and accounting background, the team is thrilled to bring Sola Salons to Denton.

Sola Salons offers a turnkey franchise opportunity that enables entrepreneurs to own a piece of the $100 billion U.S. beauty industry. With a focus on providing high-end, customizable salon suites within beautifully designed commercial spaces, Sola has become the preferred choice for beauty professionals seeking independence and success.

With this new franchise agreement, Sola Salons is poised to continue its rapid expansion, targeting key markets across the U.S. and Canada. Today, Sola Salons has expanded to over 750 locations nationwide and over 22,000 beauty professionals. The brand was recently ranked No. 1 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Salon Suites Category Ranking and No. 79 overall in the Franchise 500 ranking for 2025, one of the most prestigious lineups in the industry. Sola Salons has also been ranked No. 23 on Entrepreneur's 2025 Top Brands For Multi-Unit Owners list, highlighting the top franchisors with strong incentives, systems and opportunities for multi-unit ownership. The brand's proven model, high retention rates and strong community of "Solapreneurs" make it an attractive opportunity for both new and experienced franchisees.

For more information on franchising with Sola Salons, visit: https://www.solasalonstudios.com/franchising.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS:

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 750+ locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 22,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information about Sola Salons, please visit https://www.solasalonstudios.com/.

Media Contact

Chad Cohen, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE SOLA SALONS