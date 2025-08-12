Sola Salons Announces New Franchise Agreement in Ohio: Kristin and Greg Kranias to Expand Revolutionary Salon Concept to Rocky River

With 750+ locations nationwide and the largest community of independent beauty professionals, Sola Salons offers a unique franchise opportunity that combines the appeal of real estate with the ability to help support beauty industry professionals to realize their dreams by owning their own spaces.

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, the industry leading franchise that empowers beauty professionals with private, move-in-ready salon suites, is pleased to announce the signing of a new franchise agreement in Rocky River, Ohio with Kristin and Greg Kranias. This agreement marks continued expansion throughout Ohio, where the husband-and-wife team will expand Sola's unique blend of beauty independence and entrepreneurial support to local professionals.

"We are excited to see Kristin and Greg continue to invest in the Sola Salons family," said John Pantera, vice president of franchise development. "Kristin and Greg genuinely share our passion for supporting beauty professionals and are the perfect partners to continue expanding our presence in Ohio."

Kristin became a franchisee with Sola Salons after Greg met the Sola team through his investment firm, which led them to explore franchising as a business opportunity. At the time, Kristin was feeling burnt out from her corporate career and was looking for more independence and flexibility. Their first acquisition was in Tucson, Arizona, in September 2020, amidst the pandemic, which presented unique challenges, but grew to be a very successful venture.

Over the next four years, Kristin and Greg expanded their franchise portfolio to 27 locations across five states, mostly through acquisitions. Their strategy focuses on buying existing locations to achieve rapid growth, although they have built one location from scratch.

"I really do love the brand. It has been an incredibly supportive corporate team at this franchisor, which has been essential for me being new to this business. I've also found a lot of community with the other franchisees. It's a smart and collaborative group of people. You might think there would be competition or stepping on toes, but this has been incredibly collaborative. I always find people who are happy to share their experience," Kristin said. "If you have strong growth ambitions, do both, because that's a way to get some scale in a certain area. I have found that having locations clustered does help."

Sola Salons offers a turnkey franchise opportunity that enables entrepreneurs to own a piece of the $100 billion U.S. beauty industry. With a focus on providing high-end, customizable salon suites within beautifully designed commercial spaces, Sola has become the preferred choice for beauty professionals seeking independence and success.

With this new franchise agreement, Sola Salons is poised to continue its rapid expansion, targeting key markets across the U.S. and Canada. Today, Sola Salons has expanded to over 725 locations nationwide and over 22,000 beauty professionals. The brand was recently ranked No. 1 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Salon Suites Category Ranking and No. 79 overall in the Franchise 500 ranking for 2025, one of the most prestigious lineups in the industry. Sola Salons has also been ranked #23 on Entrepreneur's 2025 Top Brands For Multi-Unit Owners list, highlighting the top franchisors with strong incentives, systems and opportunities for multi-unit ownership. The brand's proven model, high retention rates and strong community of "Solapreneurs" make it an attractive opportunity for both new and experienced franchisees.

