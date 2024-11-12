Sola Salons Appoints New President and Chief Operating Officer Alongside Senior Vice President of Marketing to Propel Continued Growth and Innovation

The Leading Salon Suite Brand Appoints President and Chief Operating Officer, Daryl Hurst, and Senior Vice President of Marketing, Annie Winship

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, the world's largest studio suite concept that is home to more than 20,000 independent beauty professionals, announced today the appointment of Daryl Hurst as President and Chief Operating Officer and Annie Winship as Senior Vice President of Marketing. These additions underscore Sola Salons' commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible salon experiences while pioneering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of its network of independent beauty professionals and franchisees.

"Our team is thrilled to welcome Daryl and Annie, both of whom bring remarkable track records of operational excellence and strategic execution," said Ben Jones, Chief Executive Officer at Radiance Holdings. "Joining the team at a pivotal time as we celebrate 20 years and expand into new key markets across the United States, their combined expertise will be instrumental in shaping the next phase of our growth and innovation. With their leadership, we are well-positioned to expand our reach and continue setting the standard within the beauty industry for both franchisees and our independent beauty professional community."

Hurst joins Sola Salons following his tenure as President of Driven Brand's Maaco Corporation, where he led the brand through a period of transformational growth, demonstrating people-centric leadership, operational excellence, and a results-driven approach. Known for his dedication to franchisee success and ability to build high-performing teams, Hurst's experience promises to drive continued category-leading excellence for Sola.

"Sola Salons' franchise owners are recognized across the industry for their deep commitment to their customers, the Sola independent beauty professionals, as well as their creativity and innovation," said Daryl Hurst, President and Chief Operating Officer at Sola Salons. "It's an honor to join Sola Salons and this remarkable team."

Winship, a seasoned marketing executive, joins the Sola Salons team with a deep understanding of digital performance marketing and tremendous experience in all aspects of brand marketing. Before joining the Sola Salons team, Winship held roles as Vice President of Marketing at Octave, One Medical Group and Expedia Group's Hotwire.com.

"I'm excited to join this talented Sola team and work together to drive growth and innovation," said Annie Winship, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Sola Salons. "I am truly inspired by the mission to build meaningful connections with our Sola community, and I look forward to telling the Sola story and building upon such a strong legacy and brand."

To learn more about Sola Salons or to find out how to join the Sola Salons community, please visit www.solasalonstudios.com. Connect with the brand on Instagram and Linkedin.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS:

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with over 730 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully equipped salon suites alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

Media Contact

Alissa Bremner, Sola Salons, 1 7022050019, [email protected], https://www.solasalonstudios.com/

SOURCE Sola Salons