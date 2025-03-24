Sola Salons Brings Entrepreneurial Empowerment and Opportunity to Centereach, New York: New Location Opening on April 30, 2025

Mitch Cohen and Marvin Goldfarb to lead the brand's latest expansion on Long Island.

CENTEREACH, N.Y., March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, the industry leader in supporting independent beauty professionals through private, move-in-ready salon suites, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in at 3000 Long Beach Rd., Oceanside, NY.

"We are thrilled to bring the Sola Salons brand to Centereach," said Scott Thompson, chief development officer of Radiance Holdings. "Sola Salons offers an incredible franchise opportunity because it allows beauty professionals to thrive independently while providing franchisees with a straightforward and scalable business model. With our extensive support, proven track record and strong community, there's never been a better time to join the Sola family."

After decades of success with quick-service restaurant brands, franchise veterans Mitch Cohen and Marvin Goldfarb are bringing their business expertise to the beauty industry with Sola Salons in Centereach. The team is part of a partnership group that has built and operated multiple Dunkin' and Jersey Mike's locations, and they were drawn to Sola's innovative business model that helps beauty professionals become independent entrepreneurs.

"When the salon studios business caught my eye, I was talking to someone in the financing industry who suggested I look into it, mentioning the great work-life balance and financeability," Cohen said. "The potential for a better work-life balance and the financeability of the brands were the first things that attracted me. As I learned more, two other things stood out. One was the smaller number of employees, which is beneficial for growth and scalability, especially with the current labor pool. The other was the opportunity to give back and help others become small business owners."

The new Sola Salons in Centereach will feature 34 fully equipped private salon suites designed to allow entrepreneurs such as hairdressers, estheticians, nail technicians and massage therapists to run their businesses with complete autonomy. The Sola Salons franchise owner takes care of all common areas, including entryways, bathrooms and break rooms, ensuring that beauty professionals can focus entirely on their clients and their craft. Suites can be modified to accommodate each individual professional.

"What excites me most about Sola is how fulfilling the experience is. I've had the privilege of meeting with many stylists multiple times before they make the decision to join," Goldfarb said. "Understandably, they're often nervous, as many have never run their own business before. At Sola, we provide coaching and unwavering support, and shortly after they join, they share how happy they are. There's nothing more rewarding than hearing, 'This turned out even better than I imagined!' or 'I wish I had done this sooner.'"

Unlike other franchise models that require extensive hands-on management, Sola Salons allows owners to enjoy a flexible and scalable business model. "There is no on-site staff, minimal equipment maintenance, no inventory or receivables and predictable expenses," said John Pantera, vice president of franchise development. "That is why over 75% of Sola Salons franchisees own multiple units, many of which choose to expand their existing franchise portfolio with the concept."

Sola Salons' expansion into Centereach is part of the brand's broader growth strategy, which includes plans to open up to 275 new locations nationwide over the next few years by offering a turnkey franchise opportunity that enables entrepreneurs to own a piece of the $100 billion U.S. beauty industry. Today, Sola Salons has expanded to over 700 locations nationwide and over 20,000 beauty professionals. The brand was recently No. 1 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Salon Suites Category Ranking and No. 79 overall in the Franchise 500 ranking for 2025, one of the most prestigious lineups in the industry.

For more information on franchising with Sola Salons, visit: https://www.solasalonstudios.com/franchising.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS:

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 725 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information about Sola Salons, please visit https://www.solasalonstudios.com/.

