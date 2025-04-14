Sola Salons Brings Entrepreneurial Empowerment and Opportunity to Charleston, S.C.: New Location Opening on April 20, 2025

Kim Malibu-Grove to manage the brand's latest expansion in Charleston.

CHARLESTON, S.C. , April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, the industry leader in supporting independent beauty professionals through private, move-in-ready salon suites, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Charleston, South Carolina at 22 Westedge St., Suite 103.

"We are thrilled to bring the Sola Salons brand to Charleston," said Scott Thompson, chief development officer of Radiance Holdings. "Sola Salons offers an incredible opportunity because it allows beauty professionals to thrive independently while providing franchisees and their managers with a straightforward and scalable business model. With our extensive support, proven track record and strong community, there's never been a better time to join the Sola family."

The Charleston location is managed by Kim Malibu-Grove, who was the very first beauty professional to sign on and open her own studio when Sola Salons came to Myrtle Beach. Seven years later, she's helping other beauty pros take the same leap. Now the general manager overseeing nine Sola Salons locations, Malibu-Grove plays an integral, hands-on role in every part of the business, from supporting new inquiries to overseeing day-to-day operations. With a new 34-studio Sola location opening in Charleston, Malibu-Grove is energized by the opportunity to guide even more beauty professionals toward entrepreneurship.

"My favorite part of this role is seeing that shift in someone when they realize they can do this," Malibu-Grove said. "They come in scared, unsure, but once they make the leap, they say, 'Why didn't I do this sooner?' I love helping them reach that moment."

The new Sola Salons in Charleston will feature 34 fully equipped private salon suites designed to allow entrepreneurs such as hairdressers, estheticians, nail technicians and massage therapists to run their businesses with complete autonomy. The Sola Salons franchise owner takes care of all common areas, including entryways, bathrooms and break rooms, ensuring that beauty professionals can focus entirely on their clients and their craft. Suites can be modified to accommodate each individual professional.

Unlike other franchise models that require extensive hands-on management, Sola Salons allows owners to enjoy a flexible and scalable business model. "There is no on-site staff, minimal equipment maintenance, no inventory or receivables and predictable expenses," said John Pantera, vice president of franchise development. "That is why over 75% of Sola Salons franchisees own multiple units, many of which choose to expand their existing franchise portfolio with the concept."

Sola Salons' expansion into Charleston is part of the brand's broader growth strategy, which includes plans to open up to 275 new locations nationwide over the next few years by offering a turnkey franchise opportunity that enables entrepreneurs to own a piece of the $100 billion U.S. beauty industry. Today, Sola Salons has expanded to over 700 locations nationwide and over 20,000 beauty professionals. The brand was recently No. 1 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Salon Suites Category Ranking and No. 79 overall in the Franchise 500 ranking for 2025, one of the most prestigious lineups in the industry.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS:

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 725 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information about Sola Salons, please visit https://www.solasalonstudios.com/.

