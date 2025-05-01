Sola Salons Brings Entrepreneurial Empowerment and Opportunity to Phoenix, Arizona: New Location Opened on April 1, 2025

Scott Lefkowitz to lead the brand's latest expansion in Greater Phoenix.

PHOENIX, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, the industry leader in supporting independent beauty professionals through private, move-in-ready salon suites, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Phoenix, Arizona at 20330 North Cave Creek Road.

"We are thrilled to bring the Sola Salons brand to Phoenix," said Scott Thompson, chief development officer of Radiance Holdings. "Sola Salons offers an incredible franchise opportunity because it allows beauty professionals to thrive independently while providing franchisees with a straightforward and scalable business model. With our extensive support, proven track record and strong community, there's never been a better time to join the Sola family."

The Phoenix location is owned by Scott Lefkowitz, who is a former corporate employee and multi-unit franchisee with AAMCO.

"Though the business was successful, it was emotionally draining," Lefkowitz said. "I would often tell my wife that I wanted to own an 'ice cream shop' — metaphorically speaking. I wanted to be in a business where people were happy to be there — somewhere positive, unlike the stressful, uncertain atmosphere of the auto repair world. For years, I searched for that 'ice cream shop,' and a few years ago, I was introduced to the salon industry. I explored different concepts but didn't pull the trigger right away. Then, about two years ago, I finally decided this was the direction I wanted to go, and I chose Sola Salons."

The new Sola Salons in Phoenix features 38 fully equipped private salon suites designed to allow entrepreneurs such as hairdressers, estheticians, nail technicians and massage therapists to run their businesses with complete autonomy. The Sola Salons franchise owner takes care of all common areas, including entryways, bathrooms and break rooms, ensuring that beauty professionals can focus entirely on their clients and their craft. Suites can be modified to accommodate each individual professional.

Not only has Lefkowitz opened his first location in Phoenix, but he also has two additional locations in development including one in Scottsdale expected to open later this year.

Sola Salons' expansion into Phoenix is part of the brand's broader growth strategy, which includes plans to open up to 275 new locations nationwide over the next few years by offering a turnkey franchise opportunity that enables entrepreneurs to own a piece of the $100 billion U.S. beauty industry. Today, Sola Salons has expanded to over 700 locations nationwide and over 20,000 beauty professionals. The brand was recently No. 1 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Salon Suites Category Ranking and No. 79 overall in the Franchise 500 ranking for 2025, one of the most prestigious lineups in the industry.

For more information on franchising with Sola Salons, visit: https://www.solasalonstudios.com/franchising.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS:

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 725 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information about Sola Salons, please visit https://www.solasalonstudios.com/.

Media Contact

