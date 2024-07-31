Sola Salons Celebrates 20 Years with Major Growth and Expansion into Key Markets

World's Largest Studio Suite Franchise Signs 14 New Franchise Agreements

DENVER, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, the world's largest studio suite franchise, proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. This significant milestone underscores Sola's pioneering role in the beauty industry, having introduced the salon suite concept that empowers beauty professionals with entrepreneurship and independence. Today, Sola Salons supports over 20,000 independent beauty professionals across 728 locations in the U.S. and Canada, reflecting its innovative spirit and lasting impact on the industry. In this landmark year, Sola has signed 14 new franchise agreements, expanding into new key markets across the United States. In the first half of 2024 alone, the brand opened 26 new locations, with more expected to open by year-end.

In addition to its ongoing expansion, Sola Salons continues to nurture a strong community through innovative initiatives and strategic partnerships. The introduction of the BookNow engine for online bookings exemplifies Sola's commitment to enhancing the client experience and streamlining operations for beauty professionals. Sola's collaboration with organizations such as Beauty Changes Lives further underscores its dedication to the industry. Notably, Sola was the first salon suite concept to partner with this esteemed nonprofit, which advocates for the beauty profession and its future. With over 17,000 female beauty professionals, representing 87% of its entrepreneurs, Sola Salons is at the forefront of meeting the growing demand and driving industry transformation.

"Twenty years ago, Sola Salons revolutionized the beauty industry with the salon suite concept, offering an alternative to traditional commission, booth rent, or multi-chair storefront models. Our 20th anniversary and notable growth in 2024 underscore our dedication to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of beauty professionals," said Lori Merrall, Vice President of Franchise Sales at Radiance Holdings, parent company of Sola Salons. "We are excited to welcome our new franchisees and remain dedicated to driving growth in 2024 and beyond."

The new Sola Salons agreements signed include:

● Cara and Scott Lefkowitz – The Lefkowitz's are new Sola Salons owners expanding with an agreement in Phoenix, AZ.

● Mirko Marrone and Ken and Renae Hwang – Marrone and the Hwangs are current Sola Salons owners, expanding with an agreement in Los Angeles, CA.

● Brett Bortolussi, Shawna Bortolussi, and Shay Stevenson – The Bortolussi's and Stevenson are current Sola Salons owners, expanding with an agreement in San Luis Obispo County/Santa Maria, CA.

● Luke Wiedel – Wiedel is a current Sola Salons owner, expanding with an agreement in Castle Rock, CO.

● Justin Walker – Walker is a new Sola Salons owner, expanding with an agreement in Denver, CO.

● Dan Bowers – Bowers is a current Sola Salons owner, expanding with agreements in Broward and Miami-Dade County, FL.

● Haynes Chidsey – Chidsey is a current Sola Salons owner, expanding with two agreements in Orlando, FL and Atlanta, GA.

● Riham Ramlawi – Ramlawi is a new Sola Salons owner, expanding with an agreement in Nashua, NH.

● Mitch Cohen, Marvin Goldfarb, Alvin Goldstein, and Seth Goldstein – Cohen, Goldfarb and Goldsteins are current Sola Salons owners, expanding with an agreement in Centereach, NY.

● David Sessa and Vicent Tomasino Jr. – Sessa and Tomasino are current Sola Salons owners, expanding with an agreement in Westchester County, NY.

● Chris Vossen – Vossen is a current Sola Salons owner, expanding with an agreement in Charleston, SC.

● Warren Simmons – Simmons is a new Sola Salons owner, expanding with an agreement in Stafford, VA.

● Sola Salons is opening two corporate-owned locations in Chantilly, VA and Reston, VA.

In celebration of Sola Salons' 20th anniversary and its remarkable growth, the brand is launching a social contest focused on its beauty professionals. As part of this initiative, 20 independent beauty professionals will receive one free week of rent. Winners will be nominated by their peers based on weekly themes that celebrate the Sola Salons community.

To learn more about Sola Salons' ongoing industry initiatives or to join the Sola Salons community, please visit www.solasalons.com.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS:

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with 728 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

