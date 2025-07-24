Sola Salons Closes Q2 With 20 Units Sold, 7 Locations Opened and Continued Positive Leads and Occupancy Trends

The salon suites franchise continues to grow, launching new technologies and piloting additional support to provide franchisees with more scaffolding to attract and retain Sola Pros.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading salon suites franchise Sola Salons has closed another successful quarter, marking 20 units sold and another seven opened year-to-date, bringing the system-wide unit count to more than 750 locations. The brand also saw double-digit growth in leads, and occupancy across the system has continued to increase, as well.

"With agreements inked for new Solas in key markets like Texas and New York and openings in Florida and California, our system is healthy and growing," said Daryl Hurst, president and chief operating officer. "We've also opened up new markets that were previously closed due to existing agreements, which has allowed us to put our best foot forward and set the stage for our future growth."

Hurst also highlighted decreased churn, or turnover, among Sola Pros. While this result can be attributed to a combination of factors, Hurst said it comes down to franchisees' connections with their Pros and their willingness and ability to support them as needed.

"We've continued to develop resources to help our franchisees support and build community among their professionals," Hurst said. "Some people aren't naturally inclined to do these kinds of things, but as business owners, they still want to. They just need ideas. The sentiment is 'Just tell me what to do, and I'll do it.' That's the beauty of having a large network of entrepreneurs willing to share, too. Our owners can draw on ideas and support from both us and their fellow owners."

To further bolster this culture of support, Sola Salons piloted an insurance program in late 2024 into early 2025, and the program is now officially being rolled out nationwide. Sola also welcomed Tracy Ramos as director of community and brand partnerships early in the second quarter. And to provide even more scaffolding for franchise owners, the team launched The Studio, a fully customized learning management system complete with training modules, support resources and communication channels for franchisees to connect with both fellow owners and support personnel at the franchisor level.

As the brand has grown extraordinarily on the business and franchise support fronts, it has also remained dedicated to the culture of community and support that makes Sola what it is. When wildfires devastated California in January, Sola stepped in to match donations and send beauty products to a local shelter. And when deadly flooding took place across central Texas earlier this month, Sola worked to spread awareness and share the names of qualified organizations to support in relief efforts.

"It's all about people helping people. Our brand is so rooted in that already," Hurst said. "We were all devastated watching the coverage of these disasters, and many of us shared this feeling of 'I wish I could do something. But I don't know what.' It weighs on me and my team, and 'what we could do,' in these cases, was provide monetary support and awareness for the organizations and professionals who did know what to do and were already on the frontlines."

Looking toward the rest of the year, Hurst says the Sola team will continue to support its franchisees, Sola Pros and other communities wherever possible. With 12 more locations projected to open this year, across California, Florida, Minnesota, South Carolina, Arizona, and more, the brand continues to strengthen its presence, bringing meaningful opportunities and support to franchisees and Sola Pros alike.

"I'm nine months into my role, and I'm so excited about how things are going," he said. "We have wonderful franchisees, we've built an amazing support team, and we have exciting new initiatives supporting the business and brand. I love what we do, supporting franchisees and helping professionals build their businesses, and everyone has so much passion for it."

ABOUT SOLA SALONS:

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 750+ locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 22,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information about Sola Salons, please visit https://www.solasalonstudios.com/.

