Sola Salons Expands in Orlando, Florida, New Location Opened on April 20, 2025

Haynes Chidsey has opened his 54th salon suite in the market, providing space for more independent beauty professionals in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, the industry leader in supporting independent beauty professionals through private, move-in-ready salon suites, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Orlando, Florida at 752 S. Orange Ave. in the SoDo (South of Downtown) Neighborhood.

"We are thrilled to grow the Sola Salons brand in Orlando," said Scott Thompson, chief development officer of Radiance Holdings. "Sola Salons offers an incredible franchise opportunity because it allows beauty professionals to thrive independently while providing franchisees with a straightforward and scalable business model. With our extensive support, proven track record and strong community, there's never been a better time to join the Sola family."

The new SoDo location is the 54th for Haynes Chidsey. As a former colleague of the company's founders, Chidsey was involved from the earliest stages, ultimately becoming one of Sola's first franchisees. His decision to join the brand wasn't driven by a desire to enter franchising, but rather by his longstanding trust in the founders and belief in their vision.

With a background in finance and operations, Chidsey found that the Sola model aligned well with his skill set. He appreciated the business's simplicity, especially in contrast to more complex franchise systems like food or hospitality. That simplicity allowed him and his team to focus on delivering a high-quality experience to their customers without the distractions that often come with more logistically demanding operations. Since joining the Sola Salons system in 2005, Chidsey and his business partner, Peter Pak, have seen the strength and scalability of the model and plans to continue growth throughout the market.

"We've been a part of the Sola system since the beginning," Chidsey said. "It just celebrated its 20-year anniversary, and we're proud to have been part of that journey. It's fit well with our background in finance and operations, especially given the importance of getting the lease right and providing a spirit of service to our customers."

Sola Salons in SoDo features 27 fully equipped private salon suites designed to allow entrepreneurs such as hairdressers, estheticians, nail technicians and massage therapists to run their businesses with complete autonomy. The Sola Salons franchise owner takes care of all common areas, including entryways, bathrooms and break rooms, ensuring that beauty professionals can focus entirely on their clients and their craft. Suites can be modified to accommodate each individual professional.

Unlike other franchise models that require extensive hands-on management, Sola Salons allows owners to enjoy a flexible and scalable business model. "There is no on-site staff, minimal equipment maintenance, no inventory or receivables and predictable expenses," Thompson said. "That is why over 75% of Sola Salons franchisees own multiple units, many of which choose to expand their existing franchise portfolio with the concept."

"We're definitely planning to grow. We'll have a couple more stores opening shortly after this one in Orlando. We operate in four states — North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida — and we're looking to grow in all four," Chidsey said. "More than just growth, though, our most important goal is to develop our team. We invest a lot of time, effort and money in recruiting, retaining and training our team to provide the best possible customer experience. That's just as important to us as expanding to more locations."

Sola Salons' expansion in Orlando is part of the brand's broader growth strategy, which includes plans to open up to 275 new locations nationwide over the next few years by offering a turnkey franchise opportunity that enables entrepreneurs to own a piece of the $100 billion U.S. beauty industry. Today, Sola Salons has expanded to over 700 locations nationwide and over 20,000 beauty professionals. The brand was recently No. 1 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Salon Suites Category Ranking and No. 79 overall in the Franchise 500 ranking for 2025, one of the most prestigious lineups in the industry.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS:

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 725 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information about Sola Salons, please visit https://www.solasalonstudios.com/.

