Sola Salons Expands Presence in Florida with New Openings and Growing Demand Across the State

DENVER, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, the world's largest studio suite franchise, is continuing to strengthen its footprint in Florida with a wave of new locations opening in key markets including Orlando, Bonita Springs, and Lakeland. With nearly every major territory in Florida claimed and just a handful of markets left, Sola Salons is nearing a complete franchise sellout across the state.

"Florida continues to be a high-performing market for Sola Salons, with significant demand from both salon professionals and prospective franchisees," said Daryl Hurst, President and Chief Operating Officer at Sola Salons. "Our strong brand presence and thriving communities in the state are proof that the independent salon model is resonating more than ever and we're proud to see our franchisees building successful businesses while empowering beauty professionals to take control of their careers."

The newest Florida locations are led by experienced, multi-unit franchisees including:

Orlando, FL & Lakeland, FL : Multi-unit operator of over 50 locations across the country, 14 of them in Florida alone, Haynes Chidsey , continues to grow his portfolio with new studios in Central Florida . The Orlando location opened in April, and the Lakeland location is slated to open in early August, underscoring the brand's strong momentum in the region. Chidsey was attracted to Sola's mission of empowering independent beauty professionals and the robust franchisee support that fuels long-term success.

& : Multi-unit operator of over 50 locations across the country, 14 of them in alone, , continues to grow his portfolio with new studios in . The location opened in April, and the location is slated to open in early August, underscoring the brand's strong momentum in the region. Chidsey was attracted to Sola's mission of empowering independent beauty professionals and the robust franchisee support that fuels long-term success. Bonita Springs, FL : Opening in July, this new location is led by husband-and-wife duo Linda and Harold Rauner , passionate entrepreneurs dedicated to bringing more opportunity to beauty professionals in Southwest Florida . The Rauners were drawn to Sola for its people-first culture and commitment to helping franchisees foster thriving communities of independent salon owners.

Sola Salons now operates more than 740 locations nationwide, with Florida emerging as one of Sola's top-performing markets with a strong presence from Jacksonville and Orlando to Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale. This growth is fueled by rising consumer demand for beauty services, a dynamic salon culture, and a strong base of entrepreneurial professionals. In addition, beauty professionals are increasingly seeking autonomy and flexibility, which are needs that Sola Salons fulfills through its proven real estate model and comprehensive turnkey support. The brand's growth is accelerating rapidly across Florida with new studios already operating in Miami, upcoming development planned for Boca Raton in 2026, and opportunities still available in select markets such as Tallahassee and Gainesville. Sola's ongoing success in the state reinforces its position as the premier destination for independent beauty professionals seeking freedom, flexibility, and a supportive community.

About Sola Salons:

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with 743 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 22,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hair stylists, estheticians, cosmetologists, barbers, nail techs, massage therapists, health and wellness professionals and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

