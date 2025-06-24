Sola Salons Eyes Southern Connecticut for Strategic Franchise Expansion

Wealthy suburbs, a thriving business community and strong real estate opportunities make New Haven and Southern Connecticut a prime growth market for the salon suite brand.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, one of the nation's top salon suite franchise brands, is accelerating its expansion plans — and the New Haven/Southern Connecticut region is squarely in focus. With a business-friendly climate, a high concentration of affluent communities, and strong demand for independent beauty services, the area offers the ideal conditions for Sola Salon's continued growth.

"New Haven recently launched an economic development program that invested about $50 million into small business assistance programs," said John Pantera, vice president of franchise development for Radiance Holdings, Sola's parent company. "Their business sector, including franchising, has had a huge initiative since 2020. Women-owned businesses and minority-owned businesses are also big in New Haven, which is a focus for us with Sola Salons. We champion those owners."

Positioned between Boston and New York City, Southern Connecticut is a hub of activity — and one of the wealthiest regions in the country. From bustling New Haven to surrounding towns like Fairfield, Stamford and Greenwich, the area offers premium retail centers, affluent residents and strong consumer demand for beauty and wellness services.

Sola already has a solid foundation in the market, with several successful locations currently operating in Southern Connecticut, but the brand sees significantly more potential. "We have three locations in Southern Connecticut already, but we identified room to add 18 more territories throughout the area," Pantera said.

That wide-open availability means new franchisees can take advantage of untapped suburban pockets where beauty professionals are looking for turnkey salon suite solutions — and consumers are looking for local, trusted services.

With a proven model that offers flexible leasing to beauty professionals and a low-overhead franchise operation for owners, Sola continues to attract entrepreneurs from a wide range of backgrounds — particularly those interested in real estate and semi-absentee ownership. In New Haven and surrounding areas, local support for entrepreneurship and a strong pipeline of independent beauty professionals make the region a natural fit.

"There's a real opportunity here to support local business ownership — especially among women and minority entrepreneurs — and give them the tools they need to thrive," Pantera said. "That's a big part of our mission at Sola."

As the brand works toward its goal of reaching 1,000 locations nationwide, Southern Connecticut is a key part of the roadmap.

To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://1851franchise.com/sola-salons.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Mainland