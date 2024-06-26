Sola Salons Hosts Flagship Education Event, Sola Sessions, Bringing Together The Largest Community Of Independent Beauty Professionals

The Annual Education Event Featured Celebrity Hairstylist and Keynote Speaker, Cash Lawless, the Second Annual Sola Pro Awards, and Business-Focused Presentations and Panels

DENVER, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, the world's largest studio suite concept that is home to more than 20,000 independent beauty professionals, hosted its live proprietary educational event, Sola Sessions, on June 24th and June 25th in Las Vegas, NV. The two-day event was exclusive to Sola professionals and kicked off the brand's 20th anniversary with the industry's top leading experts and change-makers to provide its Sola beauty professionals with cutting-edge industry education and business acumen.

The 2024 Sola Sessions event commenced with a keynote address from "The Millionaire Hairstylist," Cash Lawless, a renowned entrepreneur, owner of multiple businesses, and celebrity hairstylist who has worked with clientele such as Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and more. The keynote address was accompanied by VIP workshops hosted by industry business coaches, including industry-leading salon business consultant, speaker, and educator, Nina Tulio and one of the most sought-after barbers and educators, John Mosley, along with business-focused presentations, panels, and technical breakout sessions. Ensuring its community has access to the industry's top technical and business-focused voices, speakers included veteran hairstylists Eric Vaughn, and Collin Martin, and educator and platform artist at R+Color Collective, Jay Welsey Olson. Additional speakers included Innersense founders, Greg and Joanne Starkman, motivational speaker, renowned personal development expert and best-selling author, Jasna Burza, and Amika Pro Educators, Raylene Robertson and Jeffrey Allen.

"As an independent hairstylist myself, I've dedicated years to mastering financial literacy and entrepreneurship to build a thriving, enduring business," said Cash Lawless, "The Millionaire Hairstylist" and keynote speaker at Sola Sessions. "Partnering with Sola Salons, a brand that empowers beauty entrepreneurs through continuous education and supports their journey to financial independence, is an honor."

To further celebrate the impressive technical skill and creative presentation from its community of over 20,000 independent beauty professionals, Sola hosted its second annual Sola Pro Awards with winners announced at Sola Sessions. The awards program was expanded this year to include two additional categories for Braids and Vivid Color, which accompanied the existing categories of Studio Design, Blondes, Nail Art Design, Transformation, Barber Cut, Texture, Skin, and Extensions.

"At Sola Salons, we believe that empowering our community of beauty professionals with ongoing education is crucial for their growth and success," said Emily Alders, Director of Education at Sola Salons. "Sola Sessions provides continued learning opportunities and recognition of our beauty professionals' high level of skill, keeping them at the forefront of their respective fields within the beauty and wellness industry. Our commitment to business and technical education not only elevates individual careers but also paves the way for the next generation of beauty professionals, ensuring our professionals continue to lead industry trends and innovation."

2024 Sola Pro Award Winners Include:

Studio Design - Kinley Hurst , Madison, AL @skinby.kin

, @skinby.kin Blondes - Eric Kelley , Baton Rouge, LA @hairbyerickelley

, @hairbyerickelley Nail Art Design - Raeanna Walterson , Owings Mills, MD @raeanna_nails

, @raeanna_nails Transformation - Miko Gemechu , Portland, OR @crownedbymiks

, @crownedbymiks Barber Cut - Quera Williams, San Diego, CA @pocketsticks

@pocketsticks Texture - Dezarai Chadwick, Wichita, KS @dezarai.stylist

@dezarai.stylist Braids - Claudia – Ann Arthur , Garden City, NY @claudifiedhair

, @claudifiedhair Skin - Niamh O'Connell , Dedham, MA @facesbyniamh

, @facesbyniamh Extensions - Jade Nicole , Wellington , FL @jadenicolehairart

, , FL @jadenicolehairart Vivids - Jessica Powers , Ogden, UT @jessicapowerspaints

The event was sponsored by several leading beauty and hair care brands including Amika, Innersense, R+Co, K18, Hanzo Shears, Popular Nobody, Olaplex, Swarzkoph, and Salon Centric. To learn more about Sola Salons' ongoing brand achievements or to find out how to join the Sola Salons community, please visit www.solasalonstudios.com. Connect with the brand on Instagram @solasalons and Linkedin.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS:

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with 725 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

