Sola Salons Leads The Industry As The First Salon Suite Concept To Partner With Non-Profit Organization Beauty Changes Lives

The Brand Partnership Commences with a $25,000 Donation from Sola Salons, Alongside 2024 Mentorship and Collaboration Initiatives to Empower the Next Generation of Beauty Professionals

DENVER, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, the world's largest studio suite concept and home to more than 20,000 independent beauty professionals, made another industry-leading announcement today as the first ever salon suite concept to partner with Beauty Changes Lives, a nonprofit organization on a mission to establish the beauty profession as a first-choice career. To commemorate the launch of this philanthropic alliance within the beauty industry, Sola Salons is donating $25,000 to the nonprofit for its first-ever K(no)w Beauty Secrets campaign. This initiative serves as a movement to challenge industry perceptions and offer beauty professionals a platform to share their personal narratives and career journeys.

"At Sola Salons, we recognize the immense privilege we have to uplift others and amplify industry voices," said Emily Alders, Director of Education at Sola Salons. "Education and community are two of our core guiding principles, and we are honored to join forces with Beauty Changes Lives to help beauty and wellness professionals challenge convention, change perception, and ignite meaningful change through scholarships, mentorship, and industry education."

As the preferred salon suite concept of choice for tens of thousands of independent hairstylists, nail technicians, estheticians and more, Sola Salons is future-proofing the beauty profession and democratizing independent salon ownership through empowerment and access to industry knowledge.

"For the beauty profession to be considered a first-choice career, it is pivotal for leading brands like Sola Salons to invest in continued education and mentorship programs," said Lisa Roeberg, Executive Director, Beauty Changes Lives. "With Sola Salons' proven track record of establishing and cultivating a vast, yet closely connected community, we couldn't have asked for a better industry partner. We look forward to all that we will achieve together in the year to come and beyond."

In addition to this year's K(no)w Beauty Secrets campaign, Sola Salons will also participate in other charitable endeavors with Beauty Changes Lives, such as the organization's One Day One Ticket Program, as well as hands-on mentorship work to guide and coach the new guard of beauty professionals. To learn more about Sola Salons' ongoing industry initiatives or to find out how to join the Sola Salons community, please visit www.solasalonstudios.com. Connect with the brand on Instagram @solasalons and Linkedin. To learn more about the K(no)w Beauty Secrets campaign, visit www.knowbeautysecrets.org or connect with industry professionals on Instagram @knowbeautysecrets.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS:

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with 690 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

ABOUT BEAUTY CHANGES LIVES:

Beauty Changes Lives is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering and equipping the next generation of beauty professionals by providing valuable resources, scholarships, education, and mentorship opportunities. In a time when it's never been more important to support the industry, all proceeds raised in support of Beauty Changes Lives go to changing the lives of beauty professionals. Since its founding, the organization has raised over $7.5M in scholarships, awarded over 700 scholarships, and changed over 1000 lives. Beauty Changes Lives is shaping the future of the industry. To make a donation, please visit https://beautychangeslives.org/donate/

