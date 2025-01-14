Sola Salons Named No. 1 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Salon Suites Category Ranking

The leading salon suites franchise also ranked No. 79 overall in the Franchise 500 ranking, one of the most prestigious lineups in the industry.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, the largest salon suites franchise in North America, has once again been recognized as the No. 1 franchise in the Salon Suites category by Entrepreneur. The brand also achieved an impressive No. 79 overall ranking on the publication's esteemed Franchise 500 list, demonstrating its continued excellence and innovation in the franchise industry.

Entrepreneur's annual rankings are among the most competitive, well-respected evaluations in the franchise industry, assessing franchises based on costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Sola Salons stands alongside multiple major players in the franchise space.

"This recognition as the top salon suites franchise underscores Sola's commitment to innovation and support in the beauty industry," said John Pantera, vice president of franchise development at Radiance Holdings. "Our sophisticated technology stack and marketing infrastructure make it remarkably efficient for our franchisees to generate quality leads and guide beauty professionals through the rental process. From a marketing and technology standpoint, we've created a system that's really second to none in the industry."

With more than 730 locations across the United States and Canada, Sola Salons has established itself as the leading salon suites concept, providing over 20,000 beauty professionals with the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without traditional overhead costs and property management demands. The franchise offers fully-equipped, private salon studios alongside comprehensive support and tools designed to help beauty entrepreneurs launch their businesses efficiently.

"The level of support we provide our franchisees and beauty professionals truly sets us apart in the marketplace," Pantera said. "Our comprehensive approach to empowering beauty entrepreneurs, combined with our innovative technology platform, has created a model that's difficult for competitors to replicate."

Sola Salons' recognition comes at a time of continued growth in the beauty industry, with increasing demand from beauty professionals seeking independence and business ownership opportunities. The brand continues to draw interest from entrepreneurial investors looking to capitalize on the growing movement toward independent beauty professional empowerment through its proven franchise model.

ABOUT RADIANCE HOLDINGS:

Radiance Holdings represents a collection of premier brands in the beauty, wellness and self-care sector. Led by Ben Jones, CEO, Radiance's current brand portfolio includes Sola Salons, the world's largest and salon suites franchise, and Woodhouse Spas, the largest premium day spa brand in the US. Radiance is committed to investing in its brands, driving innovation, and helping their franchisees and their community of independent beauty professionals grow their businesses and improve their lives. For more information about Radiance Holdings, please visit https://www.weareradianceholdings.com/.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS:

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 730 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information about Sola Salons, please visit https://www.solasalonstudios.com/.

