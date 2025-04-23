Sola Salons Names 2025 Faces Oo Sola, A Powerhouse Class of Independent Beauty Entrepreneurs

The 2025 Brand Ambassadors Represent the Increasingly Diverse Landscape of Top-Tier Beauty and Wellness Professionals Who Choose Sola to Build, Grow, and Thrive on Their Own Terms

DENVER, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, the world's largest studio suite concept that is home to more than 20,000 independent beauty professionals, is proud to announce its 2025 class of brand ambassadors known as Faces of Sola. The brand's annual Faces of Sola program celebrates the independent salon owners who are not only masters of their craft but also educators, entrepreneurs, and mentors shaping the future of beauty.

"At Sola Salons, our new group of Faces of Sola represents the incredible diversity of talent and specialties within our community of independent beauty professionals," said Annie Winship, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Sola Salons. "From master colorists to tattoo artists to nurse practitioners, these ambassadors embody the artistry and innovation that set Sola Salons apart. As pioneers in salon entrepreneurship, we are proud to champion these trailblazers who are shaping the future of beauty and reinforcing our position at the forefront of salon innovation."

The newest Faces of Sola class includes a variety of beauty professionals, including hairstylists, barbers, extension specialists, estheticians, and more. For the first time, a tattoo artist and a double board-certified nurse practitioner specializing in injectables has been selected as Faces of Sola. This milestone exemplifies Sola's ongoing commitment to empowering beauty professionals from all corners of the industry with opportunities for business ownership. Sola is redefining what it means to be part of the beauty industry, opening the door for more diverse talent to thrive on their own terms.

Each year, a new group of Sola professionals is chosen to represent what it means to be part of Sola—embodying creativity, determination, and the freedom that comes with salon ownership. Their stories inspire and empower other independent beauty professionals to chase their dreams, build thriving businesses, and make an impact in the industry.

To learn more about Sola Salons or to find out how to join the Sola Salons community, please visit www.solasalons.com. Connect with the brand on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Sola Salons:

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with 736 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hair stylists, estheticians, cosmetologists, barbers, nail techs, massage therapists, health and wellness professionals and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

