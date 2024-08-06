Sola Salons Ranked No. 72 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 Franchise 500 List

The salon suite franchise continues to gain momentum, recognized for its growth, support, and innovative business model.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, the leading franchise in the salon suites sector, has been ranked No. 72 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 Franchise 500 list. The ranking, which is recognized as one of the most competitive and comprehensive in the industry, was determined based on the franchise's costs and fees, size and growth, support and brand strength.

Each year, Entrepreneur accepts submissions of a robust questionnaire and current franchise disclosure documents from franchisors who want to be considered for a spot on the Franchise 500 list. The 2024 ranking was one of the most competitive yet, with nearly 1,400 franchisors submitting the necessary materials, which makes Sola Salons' placement even more impressive.

"Sola Salons has dedicated significant time and effort to refining our systems," said Chief Development Officer Scott Thompson. "We are consistently in service to our franchisees, prioritizing their support and doing everything we can to help them build and scale successful businesses. Entrepreneur's recognition validates our hard work and highlights the value we provide to our franchise owners."

The significant achievement of securing No. 72 on the list marks a climb of 41 spots from 2023 and continues the brand's streak of being consecutively ranked on the Franchise 500 since 2016. Sola Salons was also recognized in several other prestigious categories, including No. 55 in Fastest Growing Franchises, No. 15 in Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners and No. 1 in Salon Suites in the 2024 Best of the Best ranking.

With 728 locations across the U.S. and Canada, and the largest community of independent beauty professionals, Sola Salons offers a unique franchise opportunity that combines the appeal of real estate with the mission to inspire and support beauty professionals to chase their dreams. The brand provides move-in-ready, private salon suites for rent within beautifully designed commercial spaces, enabling beauty professionals to run their businesses with complete autonomy.

"There has never been a better time to invest in a Sola Salons franchise. The beauty industry continues to thrive, and many beauty professionals are seeking the independence and flexibility that Sola offers," said Thompson. "These professionals are ideal candidates for a Sola Salons franchise, where they can achieve their entrepreneurial dreams and enjoy the robust support and growth potential our system provides."

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 725 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information about Sola Salons, please visit https://www.solasalonstudios.com/.

