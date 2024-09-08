Sola Salons Returned To New York Fashion Week As Official Hair Sponsor For Alice + Olivia's SS25 Presentation

DENVER, Sept. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, the world's largest salon suites concept for independent beauty professionals, returned to New York Fashion Week as the official hair sponsor for alice + olivia's SS25 Presentation on Saturday, September 7th. On the heels of the brand's 20th anniversary, 27 of Sola Salons' independent beauty professionals teamed up with Matthew Curtis, the lead hairstylist for alice + olivia's presentation, to create one-of-a-kind hairstyles that complemented this year's spring collection.

"Following our New York Fashion Week debut last year, we were honored to return as alice + olivia's preferred hair sponsor, a partnership that reflects our shared commitment to excellence and creativity," said Ben Jones, Chief Executive Officer at Sola Salons. "At Sola Salons, we are dedicated to creating valuable opportunities like New York Fashion Week for our community of 20,000 independent beauty professionals through continued education, mentorship programs, and advanced training initiatives, empowering them to elevate their expertise and succeed in their careers."

Sola Salons hand-selected 27 independent beauty professionals to create the hairstyles for the models at alice + olivia's SS25 presentation alongside Curtis. The beauty professionals who operate out of Sola locations across the country and participated in this year's SS25 presentation include Brea Retic, Amanda Brown, Courtney Warda, Anna Vecchi Smith, Cuyler Engram, Joey Figueiredo, Deena Vecchio, Tina McPherson, Jeannette Serino, Vannora Hawkins, Ashley Lantz, Kimberly Rohloff, Kimberly Slemaker, Sarah Cunningham, Abbey Rogers, Lupita Kiebasa, Sonia Contreras, Saniyyah Sahar Griffin, Anthony De Los Santos, Nery Caldera, Tiffani Beste, Amber Guarino, Rayven Nicole, Shannon Stish, Danielle Garay, Denia Carter, and Patty Compehos.

"This season's hair is a work of art," said Stacey Bendet, Founder and Designer of alice + olivia. "Collaborating with Sola Salons and lead stylist Matthew Curtis, we created true #hairart, intricate braided buns with mini hair flowers and hair jewels, lace appliqués, and oversized scrunchies, each look carefully tailored to coordinate with the beautiful outfits and elegant embroideries in our spring collection!"

For the SS25 presentation, Sola Salons partnered with Briogeo, who served as the official hair product sponsor, and GHD Hair, who served as the official hair tool partner for alice + olivia's SS25 presentation.

"It's always an honor to collaborate with Sola Salons' industry-leading independent beauty professionals to create one-of-a-kind looks for alice + olivia's SS25 presentation," said Matthew Curtis, lead hairstylist for alice + olivia's SS25 Presentation. "New York Fashion Week is the pinnacle for many in the beauty industry, and forward-thinking brands like Sola Salons continue to open doors for independent beauty professionals."

To learn more about Sola Salons' ongoing brand achievements or to find out how to join the Sola Salons community, please visit www.solasalonstudios.com. Connect with the brand on Instagram @solasalons and LinkedIn.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS:

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with 725 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

