Sola Salons Targets Additional Texas Growth in Multiple Major Markets

With impressive performance in Dallas, Houston and Austin, the salon suites franchise is targeting growth across the Lone Star State with up to 20 new units.

DALLAS, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following a remarkable first quarter of growth, leading salon suites franchise Sola Salons is building on its momentum, targeting further growth throughout Texas. With Dallas already developed and select areas of Houston and Austin showing strong performance, Sola is strategically targeting additional territories across the major metropolitan areas and beyond.

"There's a lot of opportunity in Texas," said John Pantera, vice president of franchise development for Radiance Holdings, Sola Salons' parent company. "We have white space in Dallas, pockets of Houston and all around Austin, and the larger franchise growth story of Texas is what makes it so compelling for our expansion."

Texas is a recognized hub for franchising and is an incredibly business-friendly space.

"According to the International Franchise Association, Texas has the highest number of franchise locations of all states nationwide and the highest gross revenues across all franchise concepts," Pantera added.

Beyond the favorable business climate, Texas offers unique demographic and cultural advantages that align well with Sola Salons' business model. Population density and income levels are important factors for successful Sola locations, and there are multiple pockets of high-end retail spaces throughout the state that reflect the spending habits and lifestyle priorities of these communities.

Further, Texas's beauty culture creates an even stronger environment for both Sola franchisees and the beauty professionals who rent space in their locations.

"While Sola doesn't focus on just hair, that is a major component of what we do at Sola," Pantera said. "And hair is never bigger than in Texas. There's a beautiful climate of year-round nice weather, so people are always out and about and wanting to look their best. This plays well into the salon professional side of our business."

Though Sola has an established presence in Texas markets, there is still significant room for growth.

"I think we've got the ability to have another 20 Sola Salons added across the state before we deem Texas to be sold out," Pantera said. "As we work to complete our expansion in the state, I have complete confidence that partnering with the right franchisees and the right salon pros will keep these suites busy and benefit the community, salon professionals and Sola franchisees."

