Sola Salons Targets Chicago for Strategic Franchise Growth

A booming franchising hub, strong demand for personal care and pre-vetted suburban opportunities make the Windy City a top market for Sola Salons expansion.

CHICAGO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, the leading salon suite franchise offering turnkey spaces for independent beauty professionals, is doubling down on its franchise development efforts in 2025 — and Chicago is a top priority. With a diverse population, thriving suburban economies, and strong franchise momentum across the state, the Windy City offers the ideal conditions for sustained brand growth.

"In 2025, present day Illinois is the number one state for franchise expansion across all industries," said John Pantera, vice president of franchise development for Radiance Holdings, Sola's parent company. "It is a super dense city — so many suburban markets that almost have their own economy of services. With a super strong economy, large and diverse population, it has really become a hub for franchising."

A Market Where Sola Already Thrives

Sola Salons has already established a solid presence in the Chicagoland area, with 18 salons currently open and operating. But the brand isn't stopping there.

"We have 18 in operation right now," Pantera said. "And we've got several hot spots, north of the city all the way up to Lake Forest, down through Skokie and Evanston, out to Cicero. These are all pre-vetted by us in places we know the model could thrive."

Sola has identified 17 territories in the greater Chicago area as ideal for expansion — giving both new and existing franchisees ample opportunity to tap into one of the nation's most dynamic market regions.

Why Chicago Is Perfect for Sola

As consumer demand for personal care and beauty services continues to rise, Chicago's seasonal climate actually plays to Sola's strengths. "In a lot of the cities that have a harsh winter, Sola does very well," Pantera said. "People are always looking for personal care and services."

With its four-season climate, strong middle- and upper-income suburbs, and a high concentration of licensed beauty professionals, the Chicago metro area is primed for the salon suite model, Pantera says. Sola's flexible, fully equipped spaces offer beauty entrepreneurs a chance to build their own businesses, while franchise owners benefit from a low-overhead, real estate-based investment.

Pre-Vetted Sites and Untapped Potential

What sets Sola apart is its deep market knowledge and real estate-driven expansion strategy. By carefully pre-vetting target areas and ensuring availability of high-quality retail space, Sola gives franchisees a head start in launching successful locations.

"There are several territories that we have flagged for expansion," Pantera said. "These aren't guesses — they're based on years of data, experience and success across the country."

With minimal on-site staffing requirements, streamlined operations and strong corporate support, Sola's franchise opportunity offers scalability and long-term growth — especially in a market as vibrant as Chicago.

