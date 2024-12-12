SOLA WMDI Digital Angle Finder for Quick and Precise Measurements

The digital WMDI combines the functionality of an adjustable angle finder and a ruler, displaying measurements on an integrated screen. The WMDI enables quick and easy measurement, marking, and transferring of both external and internal angles, delivering precise measurements with an accuracy of ±0.3°. It is available in two lengths: a compact 7-inch version (total length 14 inches) for simple tasks, and a professional 19-inch version (total length 38 inches) for more demanding projects.

The combination of a ruler and digital angle finder is a unique feature of the WMDI. The scale on the arms is high contrast, making it easy to read. Both arms of the digital angle finder are made from aluminum and feature robust reinforcement ribs on the underside to prevent bending or warping. The main arm has a measuring edge that ends with a 45° angle, allowing it to be used quickly as a straightedge to check whether the surface of a workpiece is level and straight. Additionally, the measuring edge features a stop edge, ensuring it is fixed securely to the workpiece and preventing slippage during measurement.

Practical Functions

The angle finder's digital display allows measurements to be read comfortably, with an accuracy of one decimal place. The intuitive module features three function buttons and is extremely easy to operate. The HOLD function stores the current measurement, which is particularly useful when the view of the display is restricted. The arms can be manually fixed using a locking screw for easy angle transfer. The ZERO function resets the current measurement to zero in any position or specifies a new zero point, creating a new reference for further angle measurements.

Long-Lasting Performance and Safety

The angle finder is powered by a long-lasting CR2032 button cell battery. The WMDI benefits from extended operating time thanks to its minimal power consumption. The childproof battery compartment is designed for safety, ensuring secure operation.

