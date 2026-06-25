SOLAGREE® Announces Free Partner Network Platform for CDFAs and Family Law Attorneys Seeking Human-Centric Alternatives to Dispute Resolution

To combat professional fatigue and provide clients with a more dignified transition, the SOLAGREE method utilizes a binding, virtual, three-phase process: financial and parenting intake, structured mediation, and private arbitration. Post this

For financial professionals, SOLAGREE's CDFA® Partner Network platform operates on the critical belief that financial experts are not extra in divorce cases; they are essential. Joining the network empowers CDFAs to:

Lead the crucial Phase 1 financial intake process, guiding couples through document gathering and financial education with clear timelines and predictable scopes; and

Gain access to a secure document portal, customized marketing assets, and potential for pre-screened client referrals, all with zero marketing spend.

For family law attorneys, the network offers multiple fulfilling roles, including serving as a neutral mediator/arbitrator, an attorney advocate to guide clients through the SOLAGREE process. This scalable model enables family law attorneys to:

Reach new clients in a low-risk, profitable way, depending on the attorney's career goals and professional preferences; and

Free themselves from court schedules, able to work on these cases from wherever is convenient.

"We started this platform to give clients a better experience, but also as a gift to my co-counsels and to all of the professionals who are doing this really hard work," said Amanda Mason, CEO and co-founder of SOLAGREE. "They now have a better way of going about their practice where they can represent more people, do what they do best, and go to that place where they are giving good advice because that competition piece of their brain is dialed down. It is meant to be a more satisfactory process for the professionals who bring their clients through in this way."

Legal and financial professionals attending the National Family Law Conference are invited to learn how they can step away from the endless discovery slog and adversarial battles. To join the movement toward a more rational, efficient, and compassionate divorce process, CDFAs and family law attorneys should visit www.solagree.com and sign up for the new free Partner Network platform today.

About SOLAGREE®

SOLAGREE® is a nationwide, next-generation alternative dispute resolution platform designed to revolutionize the way families navigate separation and divorce. Founded by experienced family law attorney and former litigator Amanda Mason, the SOLAGREE® method was built to protect separating couples and legal practitioners alike from the financial and emotional devastation of the traditional adversarial court system.

By intentionally combining the specialized expertise of Certified Divorce Financial Analysts (CDFAs), child custody intake specialists, and neutral attorney-mediators with the guaranteed safety net of binding private arbitration, SOLAGREE® offers a structured, three-phase framework for conflict resolution. This fully virtual, flat-fee process ensures that families receive a dignified, strictly confidential, and financially predictable resolution without ever having to step foot inside a backlogged public courtroom. For more information on this human-centric approach to modern divorce, visit www.solagree.com.

Media Contact

Andy Meltzer, Tier One Partners, 1 6178214829, [email protected]

SOURCE Tier One Partners