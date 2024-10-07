Solar Art Announces Acquisition of General Solar Company

Solar Art is announcing its 18th acquisition with General Solar in Gaithersburg, MD. General Solar was founded in 1969 and is one of the oldest dealers on the East Coast.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- General Solar is the market leader in Washington, D.C. and its customer base includes schools, office buildings, governments, and retailers. This expands Solar Art's presence on the East Coast and adds additional infrastructure in the DC market. General Solar adds 10 employees to Solar Art's staff as well as a Gaithersburg, MD office and warehouse.