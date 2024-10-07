Solar Art Announces Acquisition of General Solar Company

Solar Art is announcing its 18th acquisition with General Solar in Gaithersburg, MD. General Solar was founded in 1969 and is one of the oldest dealers on the East Coast.
WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- General Solar is the market leader in Washington, D.C. and its customer base includes schools, office buildings, governments, and retailers. This expands Solar Art's presence on the East Coast and adds additional infrastructure in the DC market. General Solar adds 10 employees to Solar Art's staff as well as a Gaithersburg, MD office and warehouse.
General Solar will transition to Solar Art over the next year including the move onto Solar Art's proprietary software system. Owner Dave Brown will stay on to help with the transition until the full integration is complete.
"We are very excited to bring General Solar into our family of acquisitions. Dave has done an outstanding job with General Solar and we are excited to continue that momentum. General Solar is well positioned for growth in the DC market." said Matthew Darienzo, CEO of Solar Art.
About Solar Art
Solar Art is one of the nation's largest commercial & home window film and graphics installation companies with offices in San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Grand Rapids, Nashville, Boston and New York. Solar Art services include solar window film, security window film, anti-graffiti film, DefenseLite installations and custom graphics. Solar Art is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California. To learn more, visit the Solar Art website at www.solarart.com
Contact:
Solar Art, Headquarters
23042 Mill Creek Dr.
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Phone: 949-825.6940
E-mail: [email protected]
Media Contact
Matthew Darienzo, Solar Art, 1 949-825.6940, [email protected], https://www.solarart.com/
SOURCE Solar Art
