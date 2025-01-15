Solar Art Window Film Rebrands to American Window Film in 2025

"We're excited to rebrand as American Window Film and grateful to our loyal customers for making us who we are today," added Darienzo. "This new chapter represents both our legacy and our vision for the future." Post this

Since acquiring Solar Art in 2009, the company has undergone significant evolution. "We started with excitement and ambition but without a vision of what Solar Art could become," said CEO Matthew Darienzo. "Over the years, it became clear that our path was to acquire local window film dealers and redefine how a local window film company operates."

Now, after nearly 15 years of expansion across the U.S., Solar Art has grown into a national leader in the industry. The decision to rebrand was motivated by a desire to align the company's name with its current identity and future direction. The new name, American Window Film, honors the history of its Boston-based acquisition, while also symbolizing the company's nationwide growth and entrepreneurial spirit.

"The name resonates with us as we continue to establish new markets across America," said Darienzo. "As a company driven by entrepreneurship, we are proud to be part of this country and to have the opportunity to build an organization that reflects those values. We look forward to having all 200 of our employees proudly wearing our new flag logo." While the name and branding will change, the company assures customers that the products and exceptional service they've come to trust will remain the same.

"We're excited to rebrand as American Window Film and grateful to our loyal customers for making us who we are today," added Darienzo. "This new chapter represents both our legacy and our vision for the future. We feel this name change comes at the perfect time which marks the beginning of a more ambitious expansion strategy over the next 3 years."

This announcement marks a significant milestone in Solar Art's journey, signaling its continued commitment to growth, quality, and innovation as it moves forward under the American Window Film name.

About American Window Film

American Window Film is one of the nation's largest commercial & home window film and graphics installation companies with offices in San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Grand Rapids, Nashville, Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta. American Window Film services include solar window film, security window film, anti-graffiti film, DefenseLite installations and custom graphics. American Window Film is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California. To learn more, visit the American Window Film's new website at https://americanwindowfilm.com/

Contact:

American Window Film, Headquarters

23042 Mill Creek Dr.

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Phone: 949-825.6940

E-mail: [email protected]

Media Contact

Matthew Darienzo, American Window Film, 1 949-825.6940, [email protected], https://americanwindowfilm.com/

SOURCE American Window Film