Solar Exit Partners Launches to Champion Homeowner Rights Amidst Widespread Solar Industry Collapse

As the residential solar industry faces an unprecedented wave of bankruptcies leaving over 820,000 homeowners stranded with failing systems and crippling debt, a new advocate has emerged. Solar Exit Partners, a new division of Republic Financial Services, today announced its official launch to provide a lifeline for homeowners trapped in unfair solar contracts.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Led by seasoned consumer advocate Rami Ayyoub, Solar Exit Partners is dedicated to putting power back into the hands of homeowners. The company offers expert guidance and proven strategies to help consumers navigate the complex and often predatory landscape of solar agreements. This launch comes at a critical time, with over 100 solar companies going bankrupt since 2023, including major players like SunPower and Sunnova, leaving a trail of abandoned projects and worthless warranties.
"We are seeing a crisis unfold for thousands of families who were promised lower energy bills and a greener future, only to be left in financial ruin by companies that have vanished overnight," said Rami Ayyoub, who leads the new division. "Solar Exit Partners was created to be their champion. We have the expertise to challenge these predatory contracts and help homeowners find a path to financial freedom."
Solar Exit Partners leverages the expertise of its parent company, Republic Financial Services, which has a proven history of championing consumer rights, including a successful division dedicated to helping people exit unfair timeshare contracts. This backing provides the new division with a foundation of stability and proven strategies, ensuring homeowners receive the most effective and reliable support available.
Homeowners currently struggling with a non-functioning solar system, facing ballooning loan payments, or feeling abandoned by their installer are encouraged to contact Solar Exit Partnersfor a consultation.
About Solar Exit Partners:
Solar Exit Partners is a specialized division of Republic Financial Services, dedicated to assisting homeowners who have been misled or abandoned by solar energy companies. Building on the parent company's success in other consumer advocacy areas, such as timeshare contract resolution, Solar Exit Partners applies the same commitment to fighting for homeowner rights in the solar industry. Under the leadership of Rami Ayyoub, the company provides expert assistance to consumers seeking to resolve disputes and escape unfair solar contracts. If you have been affected or feel you are stuck in an unfair solar agreement, visit Solar Exit Partners or call (888)918-3519
