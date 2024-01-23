Solar Insure's SolarDetect Program Is A Game-Changer for Residential Solar Homeowners

Solar, like everything else, faces breakdowns at times; warranty coverage fixes these problems efficiently and inexpensively.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solar Insure is thrilled to announce the launch of its revolutionary SolarDetect Program. As an industry-leading, first of its kind product, SolarDetect is designed to provide much-needed support and confidence to residential solar owners.

"In the solar industry, long-term protection and reliable system warranties have been scarce until now," said Ara Agopian, Founder and CEO of Solar Insure. "By launching our latest offering, Solar Detect, we give homeowners the much needed additional confidence in their solar ownership process."

Solar ownership offers far more than economic returns. There are obvious environmental benefits as well. Unfortunately, until now, there has never been a warranty product included in the solar sales process that protects homeowners for decades.

"Our SolarDetect product was designed to cover the lifetime of a owner's solar," said Agopian. "We understand and expect that the integration of our warranty product will actually help solar companies sell their products to homeowners. By adding the warranty, homeowners can now be confident in the long-term return on their investment."

Key Features of SolarDetect Include:

Solar System Warranty: The SolarDetect Program offers insurance-backed warranty coverage, ensuring that your solar investment is protected for the long haul.

Monitoring Support: After an onsite inspection, hardware is installed that will monitor the production of the solar system and the consumption of the homeowner, including a homeowner-facing energy management app. This app will help homeowners learn how they are using their clean energy and where they may be able to save when it comes to their electricity usage.

Low Monthly Fee: SolarDetect eliminates this burden, offering coverage with no hidden expenses when your solar system requires repairs.

Legacy System Support: Solar Insure recognizes the importance of preserving legacy solar systems. All inverters on our approved vendor list, including reputable companies like Enphase and SolarEdge, can now be covered through the SolarDetect warranty. This initiative ensures that legacy systems continue to operate efficiently, even if a solar manufacturer goes out of business.

Reliable Insurance Partner: Solar Insure partnered with Zurich North America, a trusted industry leader, to provide homeowners with the backing of a renowned insurance company. Homeowners can have confidence in the reliability and financial stability of our warranty coverage.

As with any other technology or innovation, breakdowns can occur. SolarDetect bridges the gap by providing much-needed repairs and support, transforming headaches into hassle-free solar ownership.

About Solar Insure

Solar Insure is committed to making a positive impact in the residential solar industry, and our SolarDetect Program is a testament to this commitment. Our dedication to helping abandoned and unsupported solar panels find new life through this groundbreaking program is unparalleled.

SolarDetect is now available in California, Texas, Utah, and New Mexico and is set to launch in additional states in 2024, providing homeowners with the support and assurance they deserve. It's time to take control of your solar investment and enjoy the benefits with confidence.

