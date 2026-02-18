Solar Pool Supply Unveils Rebrand Focused on Lifestyle, Sustainability, and Elevated Poolside Living

"Solar Pool Supply's rebrand represents a natural evolution of who we are. We are bringing together performance, sustainability, and style in a way that feels effortless for today's pool owners." Post this

"At Solar Pool Supply, we believe your pool should be a place to relax, recharge, and enjoy more of what you love," said Founder & CEO Jason Stringham. "Our rebrand represents a natural evolution of who we are. We are bringing together performance, sustainability, and style in a way that feels effortless for today's pool owners."

With the updated brand, Solar Pool Supply emphasizes the lifestyle benefits of solar pool heating and covers, highlighting how eco-friendly technology can seamlessly enhance outdoor living. The company's products are designed to harness solar power to extend swim seasons, reduce energy costs, and support environmentally responsible choices, all without compromising aesthetics or ease of use.

The rebrand also reinforces Solar Pool Supply's mission to empower pool owners through education and exceptional customer service. By supporting both DIY-minded homeowners and industry professionals, the company continues to make sustainable pool solutions more accessible and approachable.

"Our goal has always been to make solar a smart, easy-to-use investment," added Director of Operations Andrew Kehl. "This new brand direction helps us better communicate the value of solar solutions not just as the best product choice, but as a lifestyle upgrade that benefits both our customers and the planet."

The rebrand will roll out across Solar Pool Supply's website, digital channels, marketing materials, and product experiences in the coming weeks.

For more information about Solar Pool Supply and its solar pool heating solutions, visit SolarPoolSupply.com.

