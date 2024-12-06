Solara Laboratories Named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List

Solara Laboratories is thrilled to announce its inclusion on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Health Products category. This prestigious recognition celebrates Solara's exceptional achievements and contributions to the health industry, strengthening its standing as a key innovator in the dietary supplement industry.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solara Laboratories is thrilled to announce its inclusion on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Health Products category. This prestigious recognition celebrates Solara's exceptional achievements and contributions to the health industry, strengthening its standing as a key innovator in the dietary supplement industry.

The Inc. 2024 Best in Business Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate superior execution across all facets of entrepreneurial business, from launching groundbreaking products to fostering innovation. This year's honorees were selected by Inc. editors based on their ability to outperform, iterate, and drive meaningful change in their industries and communities.

Solara Laboratories' success in achieving this recognition was driven by its top brand, Renzo's, a leader in the children's vitamin category. Renzo's clean, melt-in-your-mouth vitamins avoid additives common in traditional supplements, offering parents a worry-free way to ensure their picky eaters get essential nutrients.

In the past year, Renzo's has achieved a remarkable 46% to 49% annual growth on Amazon, securing the #1 position in revenue efficiency per product. Renzo's Picky Eater Vegan Multivitamin has also been recognized as the Best Multivitamin with Iron for Kids by Forbes.com and a Best in Class product by New York Magazine's "The Strategist."

"We are proud to celebrate the success of Renzo's in helping Solara Laboratories achieve this outstanding recognition," said Dr. Jose Rocca, President and CEO of Solara Laboratories. "These accolades solidify Renzo's as a trusted leader, offering parents confidence in providing their children with high-quality nutrition."

For more information and to view the full list, visit inc.com/best-in-business.

